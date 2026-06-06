Former Official Accused of $40 Million Fraud Using Fake Government Program

A former official allegedLy stole over $40 million by creating a fraudulent "special access program" within the U.S. government, converting the funds into gold bars, cash, and luxury watches, in a scheme that exploited highly classified continuity-of-government protocols.

David Rush , a former official, is accused of orchestrating a massive fraud scheme that Amassed over $40 million. According to reports, he created a fictitious " special access program ," exploiting one of the government's most tightly controlled classification systems.

This type of program is designed to restrict oversight from even senior officials with the highest security clearances. Rush allegedly presented the project as a highly sensitive continuity-of-government initiative, a type of emergency planning intended to ensure the federal government can continue operating during catastrophic events. He "read in" two colleagues to this fabricated operation, granting them access and, due to the supposed sensitivity, effectively preventing them from discussing it with others.

Investigators beleive these employees may have been unwitting participants. reportedly,Rush persuaded one colleague to direct millions of dollars to the program via a fraudulent government contract. When federal agents searched Rush's home,they discovered 303 gold bars valued at more than $40 million,approximately $2 million in caSh, and more than 30 luxury Rolex watches.

Prosecutors argue that Rush converted the stolen funds into commodities and other assets to conceal and diversify his wealth. the FBI, working with partners at the CIA and DOJ, stated, "As we continue to fully investigate this matter, we're committed to following the facts, ensuring accountability,and pursuing justice in accordance with the law.

" Rush has not yet entered a plea. Parts of the case remain under seal, and further court proceedings are anticipated as the investigation continues. The scandal has also drawn attention to broader issues within the intelligence community, with the incoming Director of National Inteligence having previously signaled support for reducing the number of employees across U.S. intelligence agencies, a move that could impact oversight and internal controls





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David Rush Special Access Program Government Fraud Gold Bars Continuity Of Government Theft Intelligence Agencies Corruption

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