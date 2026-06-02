Former Ofcom Chairman Accuses Broadcasters of Being Embarrassed by GB News

Lord Grade, the former chairman of Ofcom, has accused broadcasters of being embarrassed by GB News because the channel covers issues that resonate with a large swathe of voters.

The former chairman of Ofcom , Lord Grade , has accused broadcasters of being embarrassed by GB News because the channel covers issues that resonate with a large swathe of voters.

He believes that GB News is being unfairly criticised for pursuing a different editorial agenda from rival broadcasters. Lord Grade pointed out that concerns were raised about Ofcom's approach to regulating GB News during his time as boss, which began in 2022.

However, he emphasized that the same rules apply to GB News as they do to the BBC, Sky, ITN, and other news programmes. He argued that editorial choices are made all along the line, from deciding which story to cover to who to interview and what questions to ask. Lord Grade stated that because GB News makes different editorial choices on each news day, it does not make it wrong.

He believes that immigration and Brexit are issues that do not get the weight they deserve on the BBC, and that GB News will give them the coverage they deserve. Lord Grade has retaken the Conservative whip in the House of Lords and has spoken out about his concerns regarding the regulation of GB News. He believes that the BBC and other broadcasters are embarrassed by GB News because it speaks to the agenda of the majority of voters.

Lord Grade's comments have sparked debate about the role of Ofcom in regulating the media and the importance of editorial freedom. The issue of regulation has been a contentious one, with some arguing that Ofcom's approach is too lenient and others arguing that it is too strict. Lord Grade's comments have added to the debate and have highlighted the need for a more nuanced approach to regulating the media.

The BBC and other broadcasters have been accused of being biased towards certain issues and of not giving sufficient coverage to others. Lord Grade believes that GB News is being unfairly criticised for pursuing a different editorial agenda and that it is being unfairly targeted by Ofcom. He has called for a more even-handed approach to regulation and for the recognition of the importance of editorial freedom in a free society.

Lord Grade's comments have sparked a lively debate about the role of the media in a democratic society and the importance of a free and independent press. The issue of regulation is complex and multifaceted, and Lord Grade's comments have added to the debate and have highlighted the need for a more nuanced approach. The BBC and other broadcasters have been accused of being biased towards certain issues and of not giving sufficient coverage to others.

Lord Grade believes that GB News is being unfairly criticised for pursuing a different editorial agenda and that it is being unfairly targeted by Ofcom. He has called for a more even-handed approach to regulation and for the recognition of the importance of editorial freedom in a free society. Lord Grade's comments have sparked a lively debate about the role of the media in a democratic society and the importance of a free and independent press.

The issue of regulation is complex and multifaceted, and Lord Grade's comments have added to the debate and have highlighted the need for a more nuanced approach





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