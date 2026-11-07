Former NYPD officer admits to stabbing 28-year-old jogger to death: report

A former New York City police officer was charged with murder in the deadly stabbing of a 28-year-old jogger, according to a report.The New York Post Sayed Moh

A former New York City police officer was charged with murder in the deadly stabbing of a 28-year-old jogger, according to a report.reported that Sayed Mohassib, 27, was arrested on Saturday after investigators identified him in video leaving the Shore Parkway Greenway around the time Katie Suarez was attacked.

Citing unnamed sources, the media outlet reported that Mohassib said he had no memory of the murder. He said he was holding a knife when he woke up from a blackout covered in blood, the outlet noted.

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"Investigators believe Mohassib dumped the knife in the garbage and it was taken to a Staten Island landfill before landing at a New Jersey dump," The New York Police Department in a statement said Suarez was stabbed on October 30 while running along the waterfront path in Brooklyn. Her father found her after she failed to meet her parents following her run and she died a few days later.

Police previously described the attack as apparently random and said nothing appeared to have been taken from her. The Post reported that Mohassib had served briefly with the NYPD and was working as a New York City Department of Education aide at the time of the murder.

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"Mohassib initially left the NYPD after one month to join the Marines, who discharged him due to apparent mental instability, according to sources," the outlet noted. "He attempted to rejoin the NYPD, but was was denied and instead joined the Department of Education. " The outlet also reported that he and Suarez attended Brooklyn College, though it was not clear if they knew each other.

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