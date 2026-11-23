Former NYPD detective Victor Romero is expected in court Monday to be arraigned on a second-degree murder indictment in the fatal shooting of Koran Irvine on the George Washington Bridge. Irvine's family is expected to ask a judge to revoke Romero's bail.

Stream New York's #1 news - AccuWeather - original content 24/7A former NYPD detective accused of fatally shooting another driver during a road-rage confrontation on the George Washington Bridge is expected back in court Monday to be arraigned on an upgraded murder indictment.and released after posting $1 million bail, was later indicted by a grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Koran Irvine, a 46-year-old father of two.

The victim's family is expected to ask a judge to revoke Romero's bail during Monday's court appearance. Family members have argued from the beginning that Romero should have faced murder charges and should not have been released from custody. Romero had initially faced up to 25 years in prison on the manslaughter charge. If convicted of second-degree murder, he could face a potential life sentence.

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Oct. 21 shooting on the George Washington BridgeProsecutors allege the confrontation began at about 6:45 p.m. when Romero and Irvine were changing lanes at the same time while entering the upper level of the bridge, nearly colliding. According to prosecutors, surveillance video shows Romero aggressively tailgating Irvine's Volkswagen Golf while driving a black company Range Rover before pulling alongside Irvine's vehicle and firing through the rear passenger window.

Prosecutors say Romero then drove away onto the Palisades Interstate Parkway toward his home in Haverstraw. Irvine, a veteran Con Edison electrician and mechanic, was on his way home from work when he was shot. He later died from his injuries. Last month, Romero made his first public court appearance after the shooting as prosecutors pursued the upgraded charges.

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Outside the courthouse, supporters of Irvine's family, including approximately 100 Con Edison workers, gathered to demand justice. Friends, family members and co-workers expressed frustration over Romero's release on bail and what they viewed as unequal treatment under the justice system.

"We're not content. We're expecting, we're hoping there will be a change in his bail condition and he will be remanded," family attorney Keith White said following the grand jury indictment.

"You already see the preferential treatment," she told Eyewitness News in an exclusive interview. The victim's sister, Zeria Irvine, also criticized elected officials for what she said was a lack of public support for the family as the case moved through the courts. Family members and supporters say they hope Monday's arraignment marks another step toward accountability in the case.