A grand jury has indicted a retired New York City Police Department detective on a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a Con Edison worker during an apparent road rage shooting last month.

A grand jury has indicted a retired New York City Police Department detective on a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a Con Edison worker during an apparent road-rage shooting last month.

Victor Romero pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder during his arraignment Monday. Family members, friends and supporters of the victim, Koran Irvine, packed the courtroom, with some applauding after the judge ordered Romero held without bail pending further proceedings. Prosecutors said forensic and ballistic evidence helped support the upgraded charge. Investigators recovered a shell casing from Romero's vehicle that they say was linked to the gun used in the shooting.

Also read He tried to merge on the George Washington Bridge. A minute later, he was fatally shot.

Authorities also allege surveillance video shows Romero cleaning his vehicle at two separate locations after the incident. Investigators say the confrontation began as a possible road-rage encounter. According to court documents, surveillance footage shows Romero's vehicle swerving into another lane and nearly colliding with a black Range Rover while entering the George Washington Bridge.

Prosecutors allege Romero then accelerated alongside Irvine's Volkswagen and fired a single shot, striking Irvine in the shoulder and causing him to lose control and crash into the median.3.2-magnitude earthquake off Newport Beach is 4th quake to hit SoCal in as many days "Now the expectation is his bail condition will be revoked just like any person charged with murder in the second degree," he said.

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"I'm glad it went back to second-degree murder. It should've been there in the first place. He should've been in jail, he shouldn't have made bail," a family friend said.

"My friends and I went last week to plant a tree, for Patricia, and we went to Home Depot, which is five, 10 minutes away, they live in the same town. And the whole time I am at Home Depot, the kids shouldn't feel that way, the wife shouldn't feel that way, he should be in jail. He should be there for the rest of his life.

" Before Monday's court appearance, dozens of Irvine's co-workers and supporters gathered outside the courthouse in a show of support for the longtime Con Edison employee. Wife charged with shooting, killing rapper Darrin Burnett in North Carolina