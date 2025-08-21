Former NYC Mayor Advisor Facing New Charges in Court

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, a former senior advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, is set to appear in court on new undisclosed charges.

Ingrid Lewis-Martin , the former senior advisor to Mayor Eric Adams , is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday to face new charges that remain undisclosed. Her attorney, Arthur Aidala, confirmed the court appearance and stated that Lewis-Martin will plead not guilty to all charges. Aidala asserted that she has served with integrity throughout her career and intends to cooperate fully with authorities.

The New York Post reports that the new charges are expected to involve allegations of Lewis-Martin accepting luxury meals and other benefits in exchange for political favors. Sources claim prosecutors are also investigating whether businessmen financed some of her well-known karaoke parties. These charges come on top of previous allegations that Lewis-Martin accepted payments tied to her son's business ventures in exchange for using her influence. Federal agents investigated these allegations last year, leading to a search of Lewis-Martin's home and the seizure of her phone.Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg called the initial case 'quid pro quo', alleging that two businessmen provided $50,000 to Lewis-Martin and her son, subsequently used to purchase a Porsche. This case unfolded against a backdrop of multiple criminal inquiries surrounding the Adams administration. While a federal judge dismissed the corruption case against Mayor Adams, Lewis-Martin resigned from her City Hall position amid these ongoing investigations. Mayor Adams and his spokesperson have stated that he was not involved in any wrongdoing and that Lewis-Martin deserves the presumption of innocence.





