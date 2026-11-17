Under the new approach, a civilian Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division will be created within the Mayor’s Office of Community Safety to prepare for and respond to protests through dialogue and engagement.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: New York City Mayor Eric Adams stands by the FDNY memorial wall during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2025 in New York City.

Government officials joined family, friends, and first responders as they gathered at Ground Zero honoring the lives of their loved ones on the 24th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center. “There is a reason New York City has not experienced the kind of violent riots we have witnessed in Paris and other major cities around the world,” Adams wrote in a lengthy post on X. “We had the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group , a specialized unit of highly trained officers prepared to confront violence before it spiraled out of control.

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”“The SRG was not created to silence peaceful protesters,” Adams said.

“It was created to protect New Yorkers when demonstrations crossed the line into violence, to protect businesses from destruction, peaceful demonstrators from violent agitators, and police officers from being assaulted. ”“Those are not the same, and they should be separated,” Mamdani said in a video on X with City Councilmember Chi Ossé.

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Under the new approach, a civilian Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division will be created within the Mayor’s Office of Community Safety to prepare for and respond to protests through dialogue and engagement, Mamdani said. The division’s staff will not be police officers and will have no weapons or arrest powers. Adams said that this would backfire because de-escalation isn’t a substitute for the ability to confront violence.

“You cannot reason with a brick flying through a storefront,” he said. “You cannot negotiate with a Molotov cocktail. And you cannot send a social worker to do the job of a specially trained police officer confronting a violent mob. The NYPD will still have officers responding to protests.

But the question City Hall has failed to answer is why New Yorkers will be safer without a dedicated unit specifically trained for these dangerous situations. ”