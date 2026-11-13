Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's scandal with suspected Chinese spy

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigns after reports of affairs, including with a woman suspected of Chinese intelligence ties.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump greets Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, as Trump and AI executives hold a media briefing following a meeting on artificial intelligence outside the West Wing of the White House on September 29, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The meeting comes as some have called for a slowdown in AI development amid rising safety concerns. announced Thursday that Jensen Huang had resigned from the company he helped found in 1993. The resignation followed revelations that Huang reportedly had affairs with two women: an executive who reported to him and a suspected Chinese intelligence operative.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Admits to Affair with Alleged Chinese Spy

The resignation followed revelations that Huang reportedly had affairs with two women: an executive who reported to him and a suspected Chinese intelligence operative. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill reacted swiftly. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

, said, “It was the right thing to do. Now we have to get to the bottom of whether America's national security has been compromised. ” House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-LA, called it “a big and shocking development,” adding, “That's a very important company not only in the U.S. economy but for national security purposes. ” Although the affair became public this week, the timeline of events described in published reports stretches back years.

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According to The Wall Street Journal, in 2023 Alice Huang created 'Megaspeed,' a company seeking to build data centers in Asia using Nvidia chips. In June 2024, Alice and Jensen Huang were photographed together in Taiwan, and again in May 2025. Later that year, The New York Times reported that federal investigators were looking into 'Megaspeed,' the potential export of chips to China, and the connection between the two.

In December, President Trump agreed to let Nvidia export a less powerful chip to China in exchange for 25% of the sales going to the federal government. By 2026, suspicion was reportedly growing. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was reportedly supervising the drafting of a classified memo warning of a personal relationship between the two. The report of the memo came shortly before Huang was a last-minute addition to Trump’s China trip in May, which included various other tech giants.

This week, Huang confirmed the extramarital relationship for the first time, writing, “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. ” Nvidia stock continued to tumble in the aftermath of the news and Huang’s resignation. Yahoo Finance reported the company had shed $490 billion in market value by the end of trading Thursday.

Nvidia’s board of directors also said Thursday that the company’s current executive vice president and CFO has agreed to serve as interim CEO, and that the board will search for Huang’s replacement, considering both internal and external candidates. Mobile groomer, dog found dead in van on Far Northwest SidePolice say Matt Lambert, 55, opened fire at a Logan Circle gym, killing building manager James Stewart and wounding four, possibly over a condo mold dispute.

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Three guns were found; Lambert died by suicide. Texas lawmakers are considering limits or a ban on license-plate reader cameras. Bills would bar government use or require warrants for violent-crime probes, as more Central Texas cities drop Flock contracts. Microsoft continued working on Thursday to restore access to Outlook and other Microsoft 365 services after a widespread outage disrupted email and other tools.