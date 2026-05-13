Former Nurse Sentenced After Illegal Affair With Vulnerable Psychiatric Patient

A 30-year-old healthcare professional has been jailed following a forbidden romantic relationship with a patient under psychiatric care, which experts claim caused significant psychological damage.

Lydia-May Green, a 30-year-old professional who recently qualified as a registered nurse, has been sentenced to prison following the revelation of a forbidden and illegal romantic relationship with a patient under her care.

The proceedings at Bristol Crown Court unveiled a disturbing breach of professional boundaries that spanned eight months. The patient, whose identity remains protected for legal reasons, had a complex history, having previously served a ten-year prison sentence for wounding with intent before being detained under the Mental Health Act at a psychiatric facility in 2020. Green first entered the facility as a student on placement in 2021, eventually becoming a healthcare worker and later a qualified nurse in 2024.

Over time, she became a favorite among the patient's staff, creating an environment where an inappropriate emotional bond could develop and eventually escalate into a sexual relationship. The court heard that the romance intensified throughout 2024, with the pair meeting outside the hospital walls during the patient's day release and Green's periods of leave. The relationship was characterized by clandestine meetings at hotels across Bristol and Wales.

Evidence presented during the trial included explicit photos and videos recovered from Green's phone, documenting intimate moments in bed and inside vehicles. The situation became further complicated when Green discovered she was pregnant. After confirming the pregnancy through tests in late 2024, she informed the patient, who referred to her as his baby momma.

However, the pregnancy ended in a miscarriage, and in a deeply distressing turn of events, Green sent images of the miscarriage to the patient. The relationship finally reached a breaking point on New Year's Eve, when Green ended the affair and provided a farewell letter, though the fallout was only discovered when the victim reported the relationship to hospital staff in early January 2025.

During the prosecution, barrister William Eaglestone emphasized the extreme vulnerability of the victim, noting that he suffered from autism, ADHD, and schizoaffective disorder, a chronic condition that blends psychotic symptoms with mood disorders. Expert testimony from Dr. Hannah Toogood highlighted that the relationship caused the patient substantial psychological harm and distress, effectively hindering his rehabilitation and delaying his potential discharge from the institution. The prosecution argued that the professional power imbalance made the relationship inherently abusive.

In contrast, the defense, led by barrister Thomas Stanway, contended that the relationship was consensual and that the patient had been the primary pursuer. Stanway argued that Green was not engaging in grooming but was instead a struggling individual working grueling 14.5-hour shifts in a high-risk offender ward, making her susceptible to poor decision-making.

He described the affair as the worst decision of her life, noting that it had completely destroyed a decade of hard work and her burgeoning career in nursing. Despite the defense's claims of remorse and the assertion that the patient continued to contact Green via social media even after her arrest, the court found the breach of trust and the impact on the patient to be too severe to overlook.

Green had attempted to delete evidence from her device before her arrest in January 2025, an act that suggested a consciousness of guilt. The legal outcome serves as a stark reminder of the strict ethical boundaries required in psychiatric care, where the duty of care outweighs personal emotions. Green's transition from a dedicated student to a convicted felon highlights the catastrophic consequences of ignoring professional guidelines in a clinical setting.

She now faces the loss of her professional license and a period of incarceration, while the victim continues to navigate the complex path of mental health recovery under the shadow of this traumatic episode





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Nursing Ethics Bristol Crown Court Psychiatric Patient Abuse Professional Misconduct Mental Health Law

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