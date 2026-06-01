Former NHS Surgeon Who Chopped Off Own Legs to Fulfill Sexual Fantasy Struck Off GMC Register

A former NHS surgeon who chopped off his own legs to fulfill a sexual fantasy has been struck off the GMC register. Dr Neil Hopper used dry ice to freeze his legs to the extent that they required amputation - then claimed he had developed sepsis following a family camping trip. Last year, he pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation and three counts of possession of extreme pornographic images. Hopper, who was a consultant vascular surgeon at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro, had fraudulently claimed more than £466,000 in insurance payouts after the amputations. In September, Truro Crown Court heard how, in 2019, Hopper used dry ice to freeze his legs to the extent that they required amputation. Hopper did this to enact a sexual fantasy, with the surgeon also having bought and viewed amputation pornography from an illegal website known as 'The Eunuch Maker'. The disgraced doctor, who performed amputations at the hospital, defrauded two insurance companies of £466,653 by falsely claiming his legs were amputated due to sepsis.

A former NHS surgeon who chopped off his own legs to fulfill a sexual fantasy has been struck off the GMC register. Dr Neil Hopper used dry ice to freeze his legs to the extent that they required amputation - then claimed he had developed sepsis following a family camping trip.

Last year, he pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation and three counts of possession of extreme pornographic images. Hopper, who was a consultant vascular surgeon at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro, had fraudulently claimed more than £466,000 in insurance payouts after the amputations. In September, Truro Crown Court heard how, in 2019, Hopper used dry ice to freeze his legs to the extent that they required amputation.

Hopper did this to enact a sexual fantasy, with the surgeon also having bought and viewed amputation pornography from an illegal website known as 'The Eunuch Maker'. The disgraced doctor, who performed amputations at the hospital, defrauded two insurance companies of £466,653 by falsely claiming his legs were amputated due to sepsis. Hopper has now been struck off the GMC (General Medical Council) register by a tribunal with immediate effect, meaning he is now banned from working as a surgeon.

Dr Neil Hopper chopped off his own legs to fulfill a sick sexual fantasy. He used dry ice to freeze his legs to the extent that they required amputation. In reaching its decision to strike off the former NHS surgeon, the panel found that Hopper 'poses a risk to patient safety', adding that the ban would 'maintain public confidence in the medical profession'.

The employment tribunal noted that the convict, who is still in prison, had 'made no substantive submissions objecting to the imposition of an immediate order'. The panel added: 'This means that Dr Hopper's registration will be suspended from today. The substantive direction, as already announced, will take effect 28 days from the date when written notification is deemed to have been served upon him, unless an appeal is made in the interim.

If an appeal is made, the immediate order will remain in force until the appeal has concluded.

' Hopper's sickening scheme to defraud insurance companies with claims that his legs had to be amputated after contracting sepsis - not that he chopped them off himself - came to light after he was investigated for paying to access a website called EunuchMaker, which sold videos of amputations and body modification, including penises being removed. The website, which has since been shut down, offered pay-to-view access to videos of Marius Gustavson carrying out extreme body modifications and mutilations on paying customers.

Six men - Marius Gustavson, Janus Atkin, David Carruthers, Ashley Williams, Damien Byrne and Jacob Crimi-Appleby - were jailed for their involvement in the enterprise, which carried out male castration, penis removal and other 'grisly' procedures on males as young as 16. Hopper even went on national TV and lied to the presenters about why his legs were amputated.

Last year, Hopper pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation and three counts of possession of extreme pornographic images. Gustavson, who led the group, once cooked human testicles to eat in a salad and also froze his own leg so it needed to be amputated. He netted more than £300,000 between 2017 and 2021 after posting videos of various procedures on his Eunuch Maker website, the Old Bailey previously heard.

Prosecutor Caroline Carberry KC said Gustavson, 46, was linked to at least 29 procedures and that there was 'clear evidence of cannibalism'. The six men were handed sentences ranging from four years to life with a minimum term of 22 years. Gustavson pleaded guilty to various offences including five counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was jailed for life in May 2024 and ordered to serve at least 22 years in prison.

Hopper, who even went on national TV and lied to presenters about the way he lost his legs, suffered the injuries in April 2019 which resulted in the below-the-knee amputations. While he claimed the injuries to his limbs were the result of sepsis, he had in fact caused them himself by placing his legs into a mixture of ice and dry ice he had purchased online.

After Hopper was sentenced in September last year, Richard Parkhouse, of the CPS, said: 'This is a highly unusual and shocking case which came to light during an investigation into a website selling extreme images of amputations and body modification. Hopper has a sexual fetish linked to amputation, and paid to access these images for his own gratification





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dr Neil Hopper NHS Surgeon GMC Register Fraud Extreme Pornographic Images Dry Ice Amputation Eunuch Maker Website Marius Gustavson Cannibalism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OnlyFans model rescued off of Mount Whitney by helicopterAn OnlyFans model had to be rescued off the high Sierra Nevada mountains by helicopter after getting very sick from drinking the water along her hike.

Read more »

Hennessey Turns GMC's Sierra AT4 Into A 700-HP Answer To The RaptorGMC skipped the Raptor R and TRX fight entirely, so a Texas tuner stepped in with a supercharged Sierra At4

Read more »

Colorado’s Thin Defensive Line Opens Door For Transfer Santana HopperThe Colorado Buffaloes had a strong 2026 offseason in the transfer portal, bringing in a total of 43 newcomers. One position they struggled to rebuild despite t

Read more »

Former NHS Surgeon Struck Off GMC Register for Chopping Off Own LegsA former NHS surgeon has been struck off the GMC register after it was discovered that he had chopped off his own legs to fulfill a sick sexual fantasy. The disgraced doctor, Dr Neil Hopper, had fraudulently claimed over £466,000 in insurance payouts after the amputations.

Read more »