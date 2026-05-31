Former NHS Surgeon Struck Off GMC Register for Chopping Off Own Legs

A former NHS surgeon has been struck off the GMC register after it was discovered that he had chopped off his own legs to fulfill a sick sexual fantasy. The disgraced doctor, Dr Neil Hopper, had fraudulently claimed over £466,000 in insurance payouts after the amputations.

A former NHS surgeon has been struck off the GMC register after it was discovered that he had chopped off his own legs to fulfill a sick sexual fantasy.

Dr Neil Hopper used dry ice to freeze his legs to the extent that they required amputation, and then claimed he had developed sepsis following a family camping trip. Hopper, who was a consultant vascular surgeon at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro, had fraudulently claimed over £466,000 in insurance payouts after the amputations.

In addition to the GMC ban, Hopper has already pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation and three counts of possession of extreme pornographic images. The disgraced doctor, who performed amputations at the hospital, defrauded two insurance companies of £466,653 by falsely claiming his legs were amputated due to sepsis. The employment tribunal found that Hopper 'poses a risk to patient safety', adding that the ban would 'maintain public confidence in the medical profession'.

The panel also noted that Hopper had 'made no substantive submissions objecting to the imposition of an immediate order', and that his registration will be suspended from the date of the ban. The tribunal's decision comes after Hopper was investigated for paying to access a website called EnuchMaker, which sold videos of amputations and body modification.

The website, which has since been shut down, offered pay-to-view access to videos of Marius Gustavson carrying extreme body modifications and mutilations on paying customers. Six men, including Gustavson, were jailed for their involvement in the enterprise, which carried out male castration, penis removal and other 'grisly' procedures on males as young as 16.

Hopper's sickening scheme to defraud insurance companies with claims that his legs had to be amputated after contracting sepsis came to light after he was investigated for paying to access the website. The investigation also revealed that Hopper had gone on national TV and lied to presenters about why his legs were amputated.

The disgraced doctor had even claimed that he had developed sepsis following a family camping trip, when in fact he had chopped off his own legs using dry ice. The tribunal's decision to strike off Hopper's GMC registration is a significant blow to the disgraced doctor, and will prevent him from working as a surgeon in the future.

The ban will also maintain public confidence in the medical profession, and ensure that patients are protected from doctors who pose a risk to their safety. The employment tribunal's decision to strike off Hopper's GMC registration is a testament to the importance of maintaining high standards in the medical profession, and ensuring that doctors who pose a risk to patient safety are held accountable for their actions





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Dr Neil Hopper GMC Register NHS Surgeon Amputation Fraud Pornographic Images

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