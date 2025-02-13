Former NFL Star Kadarius Toney Arrested on Strangulation Charges

Former NFL wide receiver Kadarius Toney was arrested in Georgia on February 6th, 2023, facing charges of aggravated assault-strangulation and obstructing/harassing 911 calls. The alleged incident occurred on January 14th at a residence in Douglasville.

Former NFL wide receiver Kadarius Toney was arrested in Georgia on February 6th, 2023, facing charges of aggravated assault-strangulation and obstructing/harassing 911 calls. The alleged incident occurred on January 14th at a residence in Douglasville. Police documents, obtained by FOX 5, state that Toney is accused of placing his hand around a woman's throat, squeezing with enough force to obstruct her breathing.

The woman reported that Toney also took her phone during the altercation, preventing her from contacting authorities. She sustained marks on her neck and hemorrhaging in her eyes as a result of the alleged assault. Toney was initially wanted on a warrant for his arrest on January 15th, but he was not apprehended until February 6th. Toney's NFL career has been marked by both promise and controversy. Drafted in the first round by the New York Giants in 2021, he showed flashes of brilliance but struggled with consistency and off-field issues. After a tumultuous period with the Giants, he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. His performance in the 2023 Super Bowl, including a record-breaking punt return and a crucial fourth-quarter touchdown, helped the Chiefs secure their victory. However, his time with the Chiefs was also short-lived, as he was left off the roster for the following season's playoffs due to reported health concerns and a dispute over his availability. Toney's recent stint with the Cleveland Browns was equally brief. He was released just days after playing in one game due to a muffed punt and a taunting penalty. This latest arrest adds another chapter to Toney's tumultuous career, raising questions about his future in the NFL





