Former NFL Star Kadarius Toney Arrested for Strangulation

Kadarius Toney, the former NFL wide receiver known for his Super Bowl performance with the Kansas City Chiefs, has been arrested in Georgia on charges of aggravated assault and obstructing emergency calls. The arrest stems from an alleged incident where Toney is accused of strangling a woman.

Former NFL wide receiver Kadarius Toney was arrested in Georgia last week on charges of aggravated assault and obstructing/harassing 911 calls. Police allege that Toney strangled a woman at a residence in Douglasville on January 14th, placing his hand around her throat with enough force to prevent her from breathing.

According to police documents obtained by FOX 5, the incident also involved Toney taking the woman's phone to prevent her from contacting authorities, leaving her with visible marks on her neck and hemorrhaging in her eyes. A warrant for Toney's arrest was issued on January 15th, and he was subsequently taken into custody on February 6th. He was booked at the Douglas County jail and released on a $25,000 bond for each charge. Toney's recent NFL career has been marked by inconsistency and controversy. Drafted in the first round by the New York Giants in 2021, Toney struggled to find his footing in the league. After a turbulent period with the Giants, he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he made a significant impact in the 2023 Super Bowl with a record-breaking punt return and a crucial fourth-quarter touchdown, contributing to the Chiefs' championship victory. However, his time with the Chiefs also ended abruptly, as he was left off the roster for the following year's Super Bowl. Toney's relationship with the Chiefs was strained by disagreements over his health, and he ultimately did not play in the team's final seven games of the season, including the playoffs. He briefly joined the Cleveland Browns this past season but was released just days later after a series of miscues, including muffed punts and a taunting penalty.





