Former NFL Receiver Kadarius Toney Arrested for Alleged Strangulation

Kadarius Toney, a former wide receiver for the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cleveland Browns, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident. Police reports and a 911 recording reveal disturbing details about the incident, including claims of strangulation and prevention of the victim from calling for help.

The report further alleges that Toney caused petechial hemorrhaging in the woman's eyes.The police report states that Toney prevented the woman from calling 911 by taking away her phone during the alleged assault. A 911 call recording obtained by TMZ provides additional disturbing details. In the recording, the victim claims that Toney physically assaulted her and that she was seven months pregnant at the time. The recording also reveals that Toney and the woman were living together before the alleged incident.Toney's career in the NFL has been marked by several team changes. He was drafted by the New York Giants in 2021. However, he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2022 season. Following a short stint with the Chiefs, Toney was then signed by the Cleveland Browns. However, the Browns released him in December 2022.





