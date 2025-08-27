Former NFL QB Jay Cutler Accepts DUI Plea Deal, Forfeits Gun, Faces Jail Time

Ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler pleaded guilty to DUI charges stemming from a 2022 arrest. As part of a plea deal, Cutler will serve four days in jail, surrender his firearm, attend a DUI safety course, and remain on probation for one year.

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler reached a plea agreement on Tuesday following his arrest for DUI last autumn. Cutler admitted guilt to a single charge of driving under the influence in a Tennessee courtroom, according to WSMV. As part of the deal, a weapons possession charge against him was dropped, although he is required to surrender his firearm. Cutler is also obligated to serve four days in jail next month, along with paying a $350 fine.

He was apprehended after allegedly rear-ending another vehicle in Franklin, Tennessee, last October. Officers at the scene reported that he exhibited slurred speech and declined to participate in field sobriety tests. A blood sample was subsequently collected at a local hospital under a warrant. Authorities discovered a rifle and a loaded pistol in the center console of Cutler's truck.\Cutler faced initial charges of DUI, failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision, implied consent, and possession of a handgun while under the influence. All charges except DUI were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Upon completion of his four-day jail sentence, Cutler must attend a DUI safety course and will remain on unsupervised probation for a year. His driver's license has also been revoked.\Cutler, who was drafted 11th overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2006 NFL Draft after excelling at Vanderbilt, played 37 games for the Broncos from 2006-08 before joining the Chicago Bears, where he spent the bulk of his 12-year NFL career. During his time with Chicago, he threw for 23,443 yards and 154 touchdowns across 102 regular-season games. The Bears qualified for the playoffs only once during his tenure, in 2010. Cutler concluded his NFL career with 35,133 passing yards and 160 touchdowns over 153 games, including his final season in 2017 with the Miami Dolphins





