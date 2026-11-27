One former NFL player says jobs should be on the line following an epic second-half meltdown from the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12.

in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles in their Week 12 showdown. They allowed a player they cut this season, Joe Milton III, to light up the scoreboard as he led his team to 22 points in the fourth quarter.the Cowboys scored more than 30 points at home and lost.

The 39-38 loss is a tough one to swallow, and one former NFL player says jobs should be on the line. After the disastrous performance, Geoff Schwartz says there has to be consequences for losing a game they had well in hand. — Geoff Schwartz Dallas already tried to hold someone accountable this season, taking play-calling duties from defensive coordinator Christian Parker. They gave the job to Mike Pettine, but not much has changed.

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The question now is who should take the blame for this loss. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith catches a pass in front of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It's tough to point the finger at one area, because the Cowboys had failures with all three phases. After going up 31-10 in the third quarter, the bottom fell out and it seemed everyone forgot how to play football.