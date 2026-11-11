Former NFL Coach Rex Ryan Surrenders to Nashville Police on Hit‑and‑Run Charges

Nashville police reported that former NFL coach Rex Ryan turned himself in after being chaRged with striking two pedestrians with his pickup truck and driving away. He faces six misdemeanor counts and a $6,000 bond.

Incident Details

Witness Accounts and Vehicle Description

On the night of November 4, a pickup truck driven by former NFL coach Rex Ryan was reported to have struck two pedestrians in downtown Nashville. According to the Metro Nashville Cops Department,the victims were crossing Broadway from Fourth Avenue with a walk signal when the vehicle turned rigHt from Fourth Avenue at the curb. The truck's momentum carried it over the feet of both pedestrians, and it made contact with one victim's leg, resulting in minor injuries.

Witnesses recalled seeing the truck continue north on Broadway and onto Representative John Lewis Approach, where it stopped at a red light. The pedestrians waved to the driver and later reported that Ryan stepped out of the truck, exchanged words with them, and then returned to the vehicle before driving away. Photos taken by the victims showed the license plate of the pickup truck, which was registered to Ryan. The incident left witnesses shaken and prompted imediate law‑enforcement action.

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Legal Proceedings and Charges

Ryan, who is 63 years old, surrendered to police authorities on the same evening that the incident was reported. He was charged with six misdemeanor counts: two for leaving the scene of an accident,two for failure to provide information or render aid, and two for failing to obey a traffic control signal. A judicial commissioner set his bond at $6,000, and the driver is expected to appear before the court to address the warrants. The charges reflect the seriousness of the alleged hit‑and‑dash, which involved endangered pedestrians and a violation of traffic laws.

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Implications for the Former Coach's Career

Rex Ryan is a well‑known figure in American football, having served as head coach of the New York Jets and New York Giants. The incident and ensuing legal trouble may impact his reputation and any future involvement in coaching or public engagements. while details of potential civil claims from the injured parties have not yet been disclosed, the cops report highlights the community's expectation for accountability in accidents that endanger public safety.