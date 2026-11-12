Former NFL coach Rex Ryan faces six charges after alleged hit-and-run

Rex Ryan turned himself in to Nashville police after allegedly running over two pedestrians’ feet and driving off. He faces six misdemeanor charges.

Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan was arrested Wednesday after police say he struck two pedestrians with his pickup truck in downtown Nashville, then drove away following a confrontation with them.

Ryan, 63, surrendered to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Wednesday morning to face six misdemeanor charges tied to a November 5 incident on Broadway, the city’s best-known downtown street. He was released ahead of trial on a $6,000 bond. According to police, the two people had a walk signal when a pickup turning right from 4th Avenue drove over their feet and struck one person’s leg.

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They told officers that the truck kept going, so they confronted the driver when he stopped at a light. Ryan allegedly got out, argued with them, then drove away without sharing his information. Their photos of the truck’s plate led police to him. The encounter took place shortly before midnight, police said, and the light where the pair caught up with the truck was at the intersection of Broadway and Rep.

John Lewis Way. Both pedestrians suffered minor injuries. Ryan faces two counts each of leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give information or render aid, and failure to obey a traffic control signal, court records show. The records do not mention an attorney for Ryan, who is set to appear in court next month.

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Ryan has not publicly commented. ESPN, where Ryan has worked as an NFL analyst since 2017, told Awful Announcing: “We are aware and are in touch with Rex. ” The network did not say whether the arrest would affect his on-air role. Ryan appeared on ESPN’s Get Up as recently as Monday.

Newsweek reached out to ESPN on Wednesday afternoon for comment. Ryan, a Nashville-area resident for more than a decade, became one of the NFL’s most recognizable coaches after the Jets hired him in 2009. A former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator, he took the Jets to the AFC Championship Game in each of his first two seasons. They lost to the Indianapolis Colts after the 2009 season and to the Pittsburgh Steelers a year later.

The franchise has not been back to the playoffs since. The Jets went 46-50 in the regular season over Ryan’s six years, and he was fired after a 4-12 finish in 2014. Buffalo hired him within weeks, but he went 15-16 with the Bills and was let go before the end of the 2016 season. His career postseason record is 4-2.

He hasn’t coached in the NFL since 2016. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Gabe Whisnant and Dave Siminoff. Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan was arrested Wednesday after police say he struck two pedestrians with his pickup truck in downtown Nashville, then drove away following a confrontation with them.

Ryan, 63, surrendered to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Wednesday morning to face six misdemeanor charges tied to a November 5 incident on Broadway, the city’s best-known downtown street. He was released ahead of trial on a $6,000 bond. According to police, the two people had a walk signal when a pickup turning right from 4th Avenue drove over their feet and struck one person’s leg.

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They told officers that the truck kept going, so they confronted the driver when he stopped at a light. Ryan allegedly got out, argued with them, then drove away without sharing his information. Their photos of the truck’s plate led police to him. The encounter took place shortly before midnight, police said, and the light where the pair caught up with the truck was at the intersection of Broadway and Rep.

John Lewis Way. Both pedestrians suffered minor injuries. Ryan faces two counts each of leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give information or render aid, and failure to obey a traffic control signal, court records show. The records do not mention an attorney for Ryan, who is set to appear in court next month.

ESPN, where Ryan has worked as an NFL analyst since 2017, told Awful Announcing: “We are aware and are in touch with Rex. ” The network did not say whether the arrest would affect his on-air role. Ryan, a Nashville-area resident for more than a decade, became one of the NFL’s most recognizable coaches after the Jets hired him in 2009.

A former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator, he took the Jets to the AFC Championship Game in each of his first two seasons. They lost to the Indianapolis Colts after the 2009 season and to the Pittsburgh Steelers a year later. The franchise has not been back to the playoffs since. The Jets went 46-50 in the regular season over Ryan’s six years, and he was fired after a 4-12 finish in 2014.

Buffalo hired him within weeks, but he went 15-16 with the Bills and was let go before the end of the 2016 season. His career postseason record is 4-2. He hasn’t coached in the