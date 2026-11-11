Former NFL Coach Rex Ryan Charged After Alleged Pedestrian Incident in Nashville

Ex‑Buffalo Bills and New York Jets coach Rex Ryan faces charges for a November collision that left pedestrians injured and the scene abandoned in downtown Nashville. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.

On Wednesday, July 26, 2017, former NFL head coach Rex Ryan turned himself in to Nashville police after an incident that left two pedestrians injured. The former Buffalo Bills and New York Jets coach was alleged to have driven a car that struck pedestrians crossing a main street in downtown Nashville.

Incident Details and Legal Charges

Nashville officials say Ryan's vehicle turned at a red traffic light, running over the victims' feet. Police filed two counts of leaving the scene, two counts of failure to give information or render aid, and two counts of failing to obey a traffic control signal. All charges are classified as misdemeanors and the court records did not disclose an attorney for the former coach.

Also read Former NFL Coach Rex Ryan Surrenders to Nashville Police on Hit‑and‑Run Charges

Background on the Involved Athlete

Rex Ryan, renowned for leading the Jets to back‑to‑back AFC Championship appearances in 2009 and 2010, is the son of late figure Buddy Ryan, who orchestrated the renowned 1985 Chicago Bears defense. After coaching, Ryan transitioned to television, appearing as an analyst on ESPN's NFL pre‑game coverage. His phone number was currently unreachable, with an automatic outgoing message indicating a busy signal.

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Next Steps and Court Proceedings

Ryan is scheduled to appear in a Nashville court during the following month. The case will address the alleged violations and determine any potential penalties. A former coach's legal situation may have ripple effects on his media career and public perception, particularly given his high‑profile role on ESPN.

Implications for Public Safety and Legal Accountability

The incident highlights the importance of predictable traffic behavior in urban areas. Law enforcement reiterated that pedestrian right of way takes precedence at traffic signals and that drivers must halt for crossing foot traffic. This case may serve as a reminder to motorists and media personalities alike about adherence to basic road safety protocols.