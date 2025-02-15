Former Newman International Academy Employee Arrested for Child Abuse; Church Connections Raise Further Concern

A former teacher's aide and youth pastor at Newman International Academy in Arlington has been arrested and charged with improper relationship with a student. The school's former principal is accused of attempting to cover up the allegations. Another coach is facing charges of child grooming. A second pastor at Oasis Community Worship Center, where the suspect also served, is on administrative leave. Police are investigating potential additional victims and the involvement of other institutions.

A former employee of Newman International Academy in Arlington, Texas , has been arrested and charged with crimes against students. Ruel 'JR' Barbee, 55, served as a teacher's aide and is accused of having an improper relationship with a student. Gabrielle Little, 22, a girls' varsity basketball coach at the school, is also facing charges of child grooming involving a different high school student. Both Barbee and Little have been fired from Newman International Academy.

Richard Adams, the former principal of the school, is accused of attempting to cover up the allegations against Barbee and Little. He faces multiple charges, including failure to report abuse, tampering with evidence, and tampering with a witness. Adams resigned while on administrative leave during the investigation. The news of Barbee's arrest has further implications as it has been revealed that he also served as a youth pastor at Oasis Community Worship Center in Fort Worth. The church states that they were unaware of any allegations against Barbee prior to his arrest and subsequently terminated his employment after learning of the charges. Another pastor at the church, who is also employed at Newman Academy, has been placed on administrative leave but has not been charged with any crimes. This case has raised concerns about potential victims and the possible involvement of other educational institutions and religious organizations. Matthew Antkowiak, the Police Chief of Newman International Academy, stated that there is credible information of additional victims and that the investigation is ongoing. He emphasized that individuals, regardless of their profession, have a legal duty to report suspected child sexual abuse. 'We do have credible information of additional victims and we’re working with them,' he said in a previous interview. 'We’re looking at those institutions. We’re looking at those three school districts and we’re looking at two churches.'





