Former New Mexico Officer Guilty of Manslaughter in Black Man's Fatal Shooting

A former police officer in Las Cruces, New Mexico , was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter on Wednesday for the fatal shooting of a Black man during a 2022 confrontation at a gas station. Brad Lunsford, who is white, was found guilty in a jury trial. The verdict is the latest in a string of cases that prosecutors have linked to systematic brutality against Black people by law enforcement , nearly five years after the May 2020 killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Prosecutors said Lunsford shot Presley Eze at point-blank range after police responded to a 911 call from a gas station attendant who reported that Eze had stolen beer. Eze allegedly placed his hand on a second officer's stun gun before being shot. Attorney General Raúl Torrez stated that the use of deadly force was not reasonable, noting that Lunsford immediately drew his service weapon and shot Eze in the back of the head. He emphasized that no one is above the law, not even those sworn to uphold it. Torrez described Lunsford's actions as an egregious abuse of power. Lunsford's attorney, Jose Coronado, stated his intention to ask the judge to review the verdict for its legal sufficiency. He expressed disappointment, believing the state did not meet its burden of proof. The charge of voluntary manslaughter with a firearms enhancement carries a possible sentence of up to nine years in prison. Evidence presented at trial included police body camera video of the confrontation, which showed police pulling Eze from a vehicle and the subsequent struggle. Professor Philip Stinson, a criminal justice expert at Bowling Green State University, stated that most fatal shootings by on-duty officers are determined to be legally justified under Supreme Court precedent from the 1980s. He noted that it is incredibly difficult for prosecutors to obtain a conviction in these cases due to jurors' reluctance to second-guess split-second decisions made by police officers in potentially violent situations. Stinson's research, conducted with colleagues and students through the Police Integrity Research Group, shows that 205 non-federal law enforcement officers have been arrested on criminal charges of homicide or manslaughter over the past 20 years, resulting in 66 convictions, 27 of them for manslaughter or homicide. He emphasized that convictions often result in lesser offenses. More than 900 fatal shootings by on-duty state and local law enforcement officers typically occur each year in the U.S





