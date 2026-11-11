Mark Robinson and his wife Yolanda Hill filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy reporting just $767 in liquid assets and nearly $800,000 in debt, including credit card and collection accounts.

, the Republican former Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina whose campaign for governor of the Tar Heel State two years ago was sunk by resurfaced posts on a porn site’s message board, filed for bankruptcy earlier this month — with he and his wife claiming they had fewer than $800 to their name.

, 58, and his spouse Yolanda Hill are seeking protection under Chapter 13 of the federal bankruptcy code, which allows wage earners to settle their debts over a period of several years while keeping hold of their personal property.and Hill reported having $766.98 in liquid assets while owing creditors nearly $800,000 — including approximately $120,000 in credit card debt, another $94,000 in other debt and about $100,000 from collections accounts. Former NC Lt. Gov.

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Mark Robinson and his wife filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, reporting just $767 in liquid assets and nearly $800,000 in debt. Robinson served as lieutenant governor for four years under Democrat Roy Cooper, who was elected to the US Senate last week as part of the “blue tsunami” that gave Democrats control of both the House and Senate.

In 2024, Robinson won the Republican nomination for governor, but lost in a landslide to then-state Attorney General John Stein after CNN unearthed offensive statements the lieutenant governor made on the message board of adult site Nude Africa between 2008 to 2012.

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“I’m a Black Nazi! ” Robinson wrote in October 2010, adding that same month, “Slavery is not bad. Some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring it back.

I would certainly buy a few. ” In other posts, Robinson referred to Muslims as “little rag-headed bastards,” recalled “peeping” on women showering in a public gym “for about an hour” when he was 14, and said he enjoyed watching pornography featuring transsexual performers because it “takes the man out while leaving the man in! ” Robinson, 58, and his spouse Yolanda Hill are seeking protection under Chapter 13 of the federal bankruptcy code.

Robinson, who worked in a furniture factory and an aviation firm before entering politics, has been open about his past financial struggles, having filed for bankruptcy in 1998 and 1999. He and Hill previously filed for Chapter 13 protection in 2003 — when it emerged during those proceedings that Robinson had failed to file income taxes for the years 1998-2002.