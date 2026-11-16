Former NBA Star Jalen Rose Launching Sports and Culture Talk Show “Pop The Trunk” (Exclusive)

The ex-ESPN analyst will have skits, interviews, live performances and more in his new show, which will stream on YouTube.

Rose played for six teams in his career before moving into broadcasting, where he worked for Fox, NBC Sports and TNT Sports, though it is his run as a basketball analyst at ESPN where he is likely best known to sports fans.

“I was really fortunate to get into the multimedia space while I was still a player in the NBA, working on the, adding that his segments there inspired him to pitch Bill Simmons on what became. “I was always proud of the content of the show. We used sports as a backdrop, you know. If Benny the Butcher is at a Bills game, he’s the correspondent.

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We were running a different race with story times and animations and things of that nature, these are all things things that I still don’t see happening in the marketplace that I’m excited to bring back as a brainchild. ”to an old-school TV variety show, with interviews, live performances, skits, animated segments and more, adding that he is “going to draw inspiration from the shows of the golden era, like when it was appointment viewing.

”, Dave Chappelle, and when you turn on those shows, you don’t know who’s gonna be on the show. So that’s kind of what I’m looking to recreate,” Rose adds.

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“I’ve done the sitting in front of the microphone show for an hour, I’ve done that on television, I’ve done that on radio, and I’ve done it in podcasts. And so this is a graduation of that idea. ” So what can viewers expect?

Rose says the A block will likely be a monologue though the next segments will evolve over time.

“Then the guest on the show, for example, whoever it is, will get a chance to hear what I say and agree or disagree with what I have to say, and then we’ll get into the hot button topics that are happening around fashion, sports, entertainment, multimedia, life, politics, whatever, and have people that are knowledgeable about those topics on to discuss them and create quality content. It’s not gonna just be me sitting in front of a black microphone for an hour and a half.

”is also serving as a launchpad of sorts for Same Page Entertainment, the Detroit-based media and production company founded by Rose and Platinum Equity founder, chairman and CEO, and Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores. The company has, so far, released, Rose took a call from someone working on the set in downtown Detroit, underscoring the work that he and Gores are doing.

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“The person that just called me was actually calling me about the LED screen that they’re putting in the studio, so along with my partner Tom Gores and Same Page Entertainment and our team, I’m building a company plus launching a show, so it’s brick by brick,” Rose says. “The theme song, which really doesn’t exist for shows right now, it’s the animations, the story times.

Those are things that fans loved from me back in the day that we were able to do and create a level of enthusiasm for us. ”