RJ Luis Jr. played on Wednesday for LSU after a brief stint in the NBA. His attorney has indicated that the 23-year-old guard will 'stand down' in his battle with the SEC and NCAA to continue his collegiate career.

Former NBA player RJ Luis Jr. will ‘stand down’ after one controversial game with LSU. Here’s how we got here Louisiana State guard RJ Luis Jr. plays against Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 18 in Baton Rouge, La.

It was his first and apparently last game with the Tigers. RJ Luis Jr., the 2025 Big East player of the year at St. John’s, returned to college after a brief NBA stint and played Wednesday for Louisiana State. After the LSU president instructed Coach Will Wade not to play Luis anymore, the 23-year-old guard’s attorney said his client will ‘stand down’ in his battle to continue his collegiate career.

Also read LSU president instructs coach Will Wade to sit embattled transfer RJ Luis Jr.

RJ Luis Jr. appears to be one and done at Louisiana State. The fifth-year senior’s controversial return to college basketball after a brief stint in the NBA seems to have ended after a single game. Luis’ attorney indicated on Thursday that the 23-year-old guard would “stand down” in his battle with the Southeastern Conference and NCAA to continue his collegiate career after entering the NBA draft and signing with two of the league’s teams.

The son of a Dominican-Ecuadorian forward who played professional basketball internationally for almost two decades, Luis spent one season at Massachusetts. He made 10 starts in 27 game appearances and averaged 11.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 22.7 minutes a game. He then transferred to St. John’s, where he made 42 starts in 58 game appearances over two seasons.

During his second year with the Red Storm, Luis averaged 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds a game and was named the 2025 Big East player of the year. Swanson: JuJu Watkins has already changed USC basketball. A title would make her an L.A. legend USC guard JuJu Watkins knows there’s pressure to deliver a national title. And she knows that if she comes up short, it’ll leave a hole in her story.

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, received offers “in the $3 million to $4 million range” from such schools as Kansas, Arkansas, North Carolina, Indiana and others. He kept his options open by also entering the NBA draft at around the same time. Two months later, his agent announced that Luis had decided to remain in the NBA draft, a move that meant he would give up the remainder of his NCAA eligibility.

“It’s not even about the money. Because if it was, I would have gone back to college,” Luis told Time ahead of the NBA draft in 2025.

“But it’s just trying to set myself up for the future, to be honest. I think I had an amazing year. What better time would it be to go to the next level and pursue my dreams of playing in the NBA? ”Luis went undrafted but signed with the Utah Jazz.

Later that summer, he was traded to the Boston Celtics, and played in three preseason games before being waived. He signed with the organization’s G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, but was waived in November 2025 because of an injury. Former Mississippi players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris entered the 2026 NFL draft but were not selected.

They each ended up signing with NFL teams — Wright with the Cleveland Browns and Harris with the New Orleans Saints — but both were cut without appearing in even a preseason game . , now in his first season at LSU, and play for the Tigers.

After the Southeastern Conference passed a rule against former professional athletes returning to play in college, however, LSU left both players off its roster despite a preliminary injunction against the NCAA that would have allowed them to play. Dae’Quan Wright and Jack Pyburn are being courted by LSU despite NFL ties, thanks to a court ruling that enables some players to return for a fifth college season. Luis also received favorable court rulings that aided his college comeback.

In August, a Louisiana judge granted a preliminary injunction against the NCAA that allowed Luis to practice and potentially play for the Tigers while the matter was being settled in court. Two months later, another Louisiana judge granted a request by Luis’ lawyers to temporarily block the SEC from punishing Louisiana State over the matter and to block LSU for declining to play Luis because of SEC policies.

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Luis was added to the Tigers’ roster this week — a decision the SEC called “deeply concerning and disappointing” — and made his team debut Wednesday night at home against Louisiana-Monroe. He entered the game with 12:05 left in the first half and later got a large cheer from the crowd when he hit a three-pointer. The Tigers won the game 79-67, with Luis contributing 11 points and nine rebounds in 15 minutes of playing time.

He wasn’t made available to reporters afterward. Coach Will Wade had nothing to say to reporters about the decision to add Luis, other than, “he’s eligible and he played. ” But Wade said he was pleased with what he saw from his newest player.

“He’s going to continue to get better,” Wade said. “I don’t think there’s any question about him as a basketball player. ” Everything changed the next night. University president Wade Rousse, who had earlier in the week expressed commitment to obeying the court order regarding Luis, released a statement saying that “after further review, I have instructed LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade not to play RJ Luis.

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“The first honorable person in this is RJ Luis,” Clayton said. “And this is what he told me. He said, ‘Tony, I don’t want to do anything that will hurt my teammates, my coach or LSU. ’ What he was saying was, in essence, that the juice is not worth the squeeze.

”It’s unclear what Luis will do next, although Clayton did tell ESPN that “basketball is still in future. ”Clayton also suggested that a lawsuit for damages could be a possibility, although he didn’t say who it would be filed against. Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles.

Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.