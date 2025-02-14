Former NBA Player Justin Edwards' Jersey Retired by Imhotep Charter High School

Justin Edwards, a Philadelphia 76ers forward, had his high school jersey number retired by Imhotep Charter High School. The ceremony highlighted Edwards' impressive journey from a regular kid to a nationally recognized player and eventual NBA success.

Justin Edwards , a 6-foot-6 forward currently playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, had his No. 3 jersey retired by his former high school team, the Imhotep Charter Panthers, during a halftime ceremony on Thursday. The ceremony took place at the Andre Noble gymnasium, the same court where Edwards made his mark during his high school years. The event was attended by several notable figures, including Sixers center Joel Embiid and former coach Nick Nurse.

Edwards' journey from a regular kid to a nationally recognized player and eventual NBA player was highlighted in a video tribute during the ceremony.Edwards' former coach, Andre Noble, spoke about the young man's dedication and perseverance, noting that he wasn't a standout player in middle school but worked tirelessly to reach the top. Noble mentioned that Edwards was ranked as the No. 1 player in the country at one point and faced challenges in college but ultimately overcame them to reach his current position. The coach emphasized that Edwards' story is inspiring for the entire community. Edwards himself expressed his gratitude for the honor, stating that having his jersey retired is a dream come true. He shared that Imhotep holds a special place in his heart and that he still maintains close relationships with the teachers and coaches there.During his senior year at Imhotep Charter, Edwards led the Panthers to an undefeated season in the Public League, a state championship, and a City of Palms championship. The latter was a historic achievement, marking the first time a Pennsylvania school had won the prestigious tournament. Edwards' performances earned him recognition as one of the top players in the nation. After going undrafted from Kentucky, Edwards signed a two-way contract with the Sixers and has made a significant impact on the team. He has been called up to the main roster due to injuries and has been averaging a solid 8.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Edwards attributes his success to hard work and dedication. To further celebrate the night, the Imhotep Charter Panthers secured a victory, bringing their home win streak to over 10 years





