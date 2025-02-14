Former Navy Detective Sentenced for Choking Sailor at Naval Base San Diego

Jonathan Christopher Laroche, a former Navy detective and El Cajon police officer, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for choking a handcuffed Navy sailor at Naval Base San Diego. Prosecutors revealed Laroche's history of excessive force incidents while serving at ECPD, leading to his resignation in 2018. Laroche lied on his Navy application to conceal his past disciplinary actions, ultimately enabling the incident where he used a banned carotid restraint on the intoxicated sailor, causing him to lose consciousness.

A former Navy detective and El Cajon police officer, Jonathan Christopher Laroche, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for choking a handcuffed Navy sailor at Naval Base San Diego. Prosecutors revealed that Laroche resigned from the El Cajon Police Department (ECPD) in 2018 after facing disciplinary action for using excessive force against civilians on two separate occasions in the previous year. He had also been reprimanded in 2015 for another excessive force incident.

Prosecutors highlighted a pattern of concerning behavior in their sentencing memorandum, noting that the details of previous incidents eerily foreshadowed Laroche's actions against the sailor. Each involved either placing a person in a headlock or forcefully shoving them against a wall or the ground. El Cajon police investigators also substantiated allegations against Laroche for lying about these incidents and improperly deactivating his body-worn camera.On his application to the Navy in 2022, Laroche falsely stated that he left ECPD because he had been hired by the U.S. Department of Defense police and had never received any official reprimands or disciplinary action for misconduct. The November 2023 incident at Naval Base San Diego saw Laroche, while working on an unrelated matter, pushing past other officers to apprehend the intoxicated sailor who posed no resistance. Laroche then proceeded to apply the banned carotid restraint neck hold for 17 seconds, causing the sailor to lose consciousness. Prosecutors detailed that Laroche further struck the victim, grabbed him by the neck, and shoved his head into a wall, all while the sailor remained handcuffed.As part of his plea agreement, Laroche resigned from his position and is permanently barred from seeking future employment with law enforcement agencies. During his court appearance, Laroche expressed remorse, attributing the incident to long-standing anger issues that he had only recently confronted. He acknowledged that he should never have become a police officer and confessed to lying on his Navy application due to his obsessive desire to return to law enforcement. Laroche apologized to the victim, stating that his actions were completely out of line and that he took full responsibility for the incident.U.S. District Judge John Houston imposed a prison sentence nearly double the recommended eight months from both the prosecution and defense. The sentence consisted of five months for a felony count of making false statements and ten months for a misdemeanor count of deprivation of rights under color of law. Judge Houston emphasized that deterring similar misconduct among law enforcement officers was crucial, calling Laroche's actions 'disgusting,' 'violent,' and 'extremely disturbing.' He stated that the incident could never have occurred had Laroche not lied on his Navy application, highlighting the gravity of his deception in obtaining the position and the subsequent harm inflicted upon the victim





