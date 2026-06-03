Former Myrtle Beach Officer Charged for Pointing Gun at Colleague Over Microwaved Fish

A now-former Myrtle Beach police officer faces a felony charge after allegedly drawing his department-issued firearm on a fellow officer during a dispute about reheated fish in the office microwave. The incident has led to his arrest and subsequent termination.

In a bizarre and troubling incident that has drawn national attention, a former police officer in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina , is facing a felony charge after allegedly pointing his department-issued firearm at a fellow officer during a dispute over microwaved fish.

The confrontation occurred on Saturday in a briefing room at the Myrtle Beach Police Department, according to authorities. Michael Debiase, 46, who had been employed as a detective with the department, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) conducted the investigation into the incident.

The arrest warrant states that Debiase confronted a fellow officer who was warming up fish in the microwave, causing an odor in the office. During the subsequent argument, Debiase allegedly drew and pointed his department-issued handgun at the other officer. Both officers provided statements to investigators, though the other officer has not been publicly identified. Debiase was immediately placed on administrative leave pending investigations by the Myrtle Beach Police Department's Office of Professional Standards and SLED.

On Tuesday, the police department announced that it had recently separated employment with Debiase, effectively terminating him. The department cited several policy violations identified during the internal investigation. In a statement, the Myrtle Beach Police Department said, 'Based on information learned during the Office of Professional Standards investigation, several policy violations were identified. This incident does not reflect the values demonstrated by the men and women of the Myrtle Beach Police Department every day.

However, it does demonstrate our commitment to accountability and our willingness to address conduct that falls short of our expectations.

' Under South Carolina law, it is illegal to point a loaded or unloaded firearm at another person. Police did not specify whether Debiase's firearm was loaded at the time of the alleged confrontation. Debiase was booked into the Horry County Detention Center, and his bond was set at $5,000 during a court hearing on Tuesday. His next hearing is scheduled for August 14.

Online court records do not list any attorney information for Debiase. He did not immediately return a message seeking comment. The incident has reignited discussions about workplace violence and the standards of conduct expected of law enforcement officers, even off-duty or in non-enforcement situations. The Myrtle Beach Police Department has emphasized its commitment to accountability, noting that the swift investigation and termination demonstrate that behavior falling short of professional standards will not be tolerated.

Community members and police reform advocates have expressed concern over the ease with which a firearm was drawn in a non-life-threatening situation, highlighting the need for de-escalation training and mental health support for officers. The case also underscores the potential consequences of seemingly trivial disputes escalating due to the presence of firearms in the workplace. As the legal process unfolds, the former officer faces a possible prison sentence if convicted of the felony charge.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the responsibility that comes with carrying a firearm in a professional capacity and the importance of maintaining composure and judgment at all times





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Police Misconduct Firearm Felony Charge South Carolina Officer Termination

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