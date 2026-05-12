Former Model Roza's Tearful Testimony Before House Oversight Committee on Jeffrey Epstein Abuse

Roza, a former model, broke down in tears as she described her experiences with Jeffrey Epstein, who he introduced her to and the harm it caused her. She also shared her concerns with the government's mishandling of Epstein files. Other survivors weighed in on their experiences and the impact it had on their lives.

A former model, Roza , testified before Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee and shared her harrowing experiences with Jeffrey Epstein . Roza spoke about being introduced to Epstein by his longtime conspirator Jean-Luc Brunel , the French modeling agent who founded MC2 Model Management with backing from the New York financier.

Roza testified that Epstein used the names of powerful politicians to demonstrate his influence and bragged about his friendships with authorities. She also shared her terror of being molested by Epstein's masseuse in one of his rooms and her ongoing rape for the following three years.

Roza is one of several survivors who have come forward to share their stories of Epstein's abuse and harassment, and another survivor, Jena-Lisa Jones, blasted the government's release of the Epstein files without considering victims' privacy. Maria Farmer, the first to report Epstein's abuse in a 1996 whistleblower complaint, emphasized the loss of personal life and career. The committee also heard from other women who revealed how Epstein used threats and harassment to silence his victims





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