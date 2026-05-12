Former Model Breaks Down in Tears as She Reveals Epstein Files Exposure

A former model who was raped by Jeffrey Epstein testified before Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee in Palm Beach, breaking down in tears as she revealed how the botched handling of the Justice Department files exposed her identity to the world.

A former model who was raped by Jeffrey Epstein broke down in tears as she revealed how the botched handling of the Justice Department files exposed her identity to the world.

The model, who was named as Roza, testified before Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee in Palm Beach on Tuesday as part of the congressional probe into the handling of the Epstein files. She said she was introduced to Epstein by his longtime conspirator Jean-Luc Brunel, the French modeling agent who founded MC2 Model Management with backing from the New York financier, and who would later be found hanged in a Paris jail cell while awaiting his own rape trial.

She was just 18 when Brunel brought her from Uzbekistan to the US in 2008 and delivered her to Epstein's Palm Beach mansion the following year, when the financier was under house arrest after his conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

'Epstein used the names of powerful politicians to demonstrate his influence,' Roza told the hearing. 'He told me he's an investor of the very agency that promised me a career, he also spoke of his arrest like it was a game, bragging about girls visiting his cell and his friendships with authorities. ' Epstein offered her a job at his science foundation to earn money after Roza's modeling agency informed her that she owed them $10,000.

'One day, his masseuse called me into his room where I was molested for the first time by Jeffrey,' Roza said. 'For the following three years, I was subjected to ongoing rape. ' The aspiring model, who was named as Roza, testified before Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee in Palm Beach on Tuesday as part of the congressional probe into the handling of the Epstein files.

Breaking down in tears, she testified: 'Jeffrey Epstein was under house arrest for the molestation of underage girls at the exact time he was abusing me.

' Roza said that her agency relocated her to Miami for the duration of his house arrest so that she could be near Palm Beach and only once his sentence was served did she return to New York. She said that years later she reported the abuse but kept her identity protected as a Jane Doe, only for it to become public in the botched release of the Epstein files.

'I woke up one day with my name mentioned over 500 times, while the rich and powerful remain protected by redactions, my name was exposed to the world,' Roza told the hearing. 'I can only imagine the long-term impact this will have on my life. ' Her concerns were shared by another survivor, Jena-Lisa Jones, who blasted the government's release of Epstein files without care for victims' privacy.

She testified that husbands had learned of their wives' abuse from press reports and children about their mother's trauma from online documents.

'Take responsibility,' she told the Trump administration. The committee also heard from other women who revealed how Epstein silenced his victims with threats and harassment. Maria Farmer, the first to report Epstein's abuse in a 1996 whistleblower complaint, said she had been 'robbed' of her personal life and career.

'Why won't the FBI release my full report? ' she asked. 'Doing my civic duty has cost me dearly. ' California Representative Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said: 'We are taking this investigation to Epstein and Trump's backyard.

' Committee Democrats are set to release a new report on Tuesday detailing how Epstein's 2008 sweetheart plea deal helped enrich the financier and expand his sexual abuse network, Garcia said. 'This report,' he said, holding up papers, 'is just the beginning that we intend to put out over the course of the months ahead. ' Garcia added: 'No one is above the law.

' The Palm Beach hearing is the latest front in House Oversight Committee Democrats' parallel investigation into the Justice Department's handling of the Epstein files, running alongside the Republican-led probe. Their focus is on Donald Trump's association with the financier and how that may have influenced the release of the files.

Epstein was found hanged in his cell at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, in a death New York's medical examiner ruled a suicide. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is the only Epstein associate ever convicted and jailed as a co-conspirator, sentenced in 2022 to 20 years for sex trafficking





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Jeffrey Epstein Roza House Oversight Committee Palm Beach Epstein Files Jean-Luc Brunel Epstein's Palm Beach Mansion Epstein's Science Foundation Epstein's Masseuse Epstein's House Arrest Epstein's Sexual Abuse Network Epstein's 2008 Sweetheart Plea Deal Epstein's Association With Donald Trump Epstein's Release Of Files Epstein's Conviction For Soliciting Prostituti Epstein's Suicide In Manhattan's Metropolitan Epstein's Associate Ghislaine Maxwell's Convic

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Epstein Files Leak Exposed Model's Identity, Causing Long-Term ImpactThe model, Roza, testified how Jeffrey Epstein abused her during his house arrest period and how her name was exposed in the botched release of the Epstein files. She expressed concern for her long-term impact due to the exposure.

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