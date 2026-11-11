Walliams Faces New Grooming Accusations as Police Urge Women to Come Forward

Ex-model Lilly Creightmore claims David Walliams pressured her into sharing a bed in 2002, describing grooming and misuse of power. The story highlights ongoing concerns about celebrity misconduct.

Police are urging women to come forward with grooming allegations against former Little Britain star David Walliams after a new round of accusations emerged. The complaint centres on a 2002 encounter when Walliams, then 32, persuaded 18‑year‑old model Lilly Creightmore to share a bed in his London flat. Creightmore said she felt pressured and that the comedian had repeatedly asked her to stay with him in his bedroom. She denied any attraction, claiming the experience felt manipulative.

Walliams' lawyers have characterised the accusations as a case of mistaken friendship. They insist the comedian only regarded Creightmore as a close friend and that no inappropriate conduct occurred. The lawyer's statement echoes earlier claims that Walliams "behaved thoughtlessly" at times, but that he had not broken the law. Walliams himself has denied any wrongdoing.

Also read Little Britain's David Walliams revealed as anonymous celebrity facing sexual abuse charges

The new allegations come as part of a broader investigation that has already seen several women accuse Walliams of grooming and sexual misconduct. One other accuser, a 15‑year‑old girl, has described the interaction as a sexual assault. The police appeal is part of a wider campaign to encourage victims of grooming to come forward.

Jonathan Ross, a former co‑presenter of the launch show for Britain's Got Talent, publicly condemned Walliams, calling the comedian "horrified" by the revelations. Ross also referenced a 2004 joke in which he implied the comedian had been involved with teenagers, describing it as "deeply shocking". The comment was widely shared on social media and added fuel to the growing calls for a thorough inquiry.

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Walliams' career has suffered significant damage. His upcoming film project "Fing!" has been dropped by Sky, and the broadcaster has removed his shows from the iPlayer. The comedian's legal team is preparing for a full defence, but the mounting claims have already triggered reviews of the entertainment industry's safeguarding practices.

In addition to the legal proceedings, the case has sparked debate over the culture of power and influence in the UK entertainment sector. Critics argue that the prevalence of grooming allegations against high‑profile figures signifies a systemic failure to protect young people. The police statement stresses the importance of anonymous reporting channels to help survivors feel safe in disclosing abuse.

As the inquiry progresses, the focus remains on whether further evidence will corroborate the grooming claims. Police and legal experts are calling for a swift and impartial investigation that will either reinforce or dispel the allegations. The outcome will likely set a precedent for how future cases of grooming by prominent figures are handled in the public eye.