Former MLB pitcher Pete Bayer opens indoor training facility after betting ban

Pete Bayer, banned from MLB for betting, opens Endless Sports Complex in Greeley, Colorado, to train young athletes.

Pete Bayer , the former professional baseball pitcher who was placed on Major League Baseball s ineligible list for betting on games, has opened a state-of-the-art indoor training facility in Greeley , Colorado.

The Endless Sports Complex, a 22,000-square-foot warehouse, launched on Saturday to a crowd of over 200 visitors including kids, parents, coaches and supporters. The facility is designed as an oasis for young athletes, particularly those aged 13 and 14, offering access to advanced training technology and ample space to develop their skills. Bayer, now 31, serves as the general manager and part owner, and he sees this venture as his calling to teach and mentor the next generation.

The complex features equipment that mirrors professional standards, including Trackman technology used at Major League stadiums like Coors Field and soon-to-arrive HitTrax machines. The main area includes six long batting cages, at least four extendable pitching mounds and a 100-foot by 30-foot practice field. Bayer s vision was simple: he asked himself what he would have wanted as a 12-year-old and built that.

The facility aims to fill a gap in the local community, providing a dedicated space for baseball and softball training that was previously lacking. Bayer s path to this point has been unconventional. Growing up in Parker, he was a standout pitcher at Regis Jesuit High School, helping the team win a state title in 2011.

He played college baseball at Richmond and Cal Poly Pomona, where he discovered Driveline training and boosted his fastball velocity from 88 mph to 95 mph. The Tampa Bay Rays drafted him in the 2016 ninth round, and he later played in the Athletics organization. When the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 minor league season, Bayer faced financial strain, surviving on a $400 weekly stipend and delivering food for DoorDash.

To fill the competitive void, he turned to online sports betting. An MLB investigation found that Bayer placed over 100 baseball-related wagers between May and August 2020, including at least 25 bets of $1,000 or more and a dozen involving his own team, the Athletics. In February 2021, he was placed on administrative leave and later moved to the ineligible list in April 2022. MLB s statement cited violations of Major League Rule 21 and the sport s betting policy.

Rule 21 deems any player who bets on games in which they have no duty to perform ineligible for one year. Bayer applies for reinstatement each November, supported by video testimonials from young athletes he coached and former teammates. Despite the ban, he remains committed to using his experience as a cautionary tale and a positive influence, emphasizing that he is honest about his past and strives to be a role model for the kids who train at his facility





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