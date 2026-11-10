Former Mexican soccer goalkeeper charged in South Texas with trafficking $5.4M in counterfeit luxury watches

Former Mexican soccer goalkeeper Pedro Hernandez-Calderon faces federal charges in South Texas for allegedly trafficking more than $5.4 million in counterfeit luxury watches.

Former Mexican professional soccer goalkeeper Pedro Hernandez-Calderon has been charged with trafficking counterfeit luxury watches worth over $5.4 million. Federal authorities intercepted multiple shipments sent to Laredo before being smuggled across the border to buyers in Mexico.

Hernandez-Calderon remains in federal custody facing up to 10 years in prison, with future court and trial dates yet to be determined. A former professional Mexican soccer goalkeeper has been charged in South Texas with trafficking millions of dollars in counterfeit luxury watches, federal authorities announced. Pedro Hernandez-Calderon, 45, a Mexican citizen, remains in custody pending further criminal proceedings.

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During his initial court appearance, federal prosecutors noted that Hernandez-Calderon previously played as a goalkeeper for prominent Mexican soccer clubs, including Atlas, Santos Laguna, and Necaxa. According to a federal criminal complaint, the investigation began Oct. 5 when law enforcement in Anchorage, Alaska, seized four counterfeit luxury watches destined for a warehouse in Laredo, Texas. Alaska authorities coordinated with South Texas law enforcement to identify those connected to the shipment.

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Federal prosecutors allege Hernandez-Calderon operated an import-export business that received counterfeit timepieces in Laredo before shipping them to buyers in Mexico. Between June 2025 and October 2026, investigators intercepted and identified multiple shipments of counterfeit watches sent to Laredo addresses. Had the watches been genuine, their estimated retail value would exceed $5.4 million, according to court documents. Authorities allegedly recovered shipping records, communications, and photos documenting the illicit network.

Representatives from several luxury watchmakers reviewed samples of the seized merchandise and confirmed they were fake. If convicted, Hernandez-Calderon faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $2 million.