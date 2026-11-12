Former Mexican Goalkeeper Pedro Hernandez Calderon Held Over Fake Watch Smuggling

Former Mexican soccer player Pedro Hernandez Calderon is held without bond over alleged smuggling of fake luxury watches valued up to $5.4 million.

A former Mexican soccer player, Pedro Hernandez Calderon, is in U.S. federal custody over the alleged smuggling of fake luxury watches that he moved into Mexico to be sold at high profits. Authorities estimate the value of the counterfeit goods at up to $5.4 million. Federal agents arrested the 54-year-old in Laredo, Texas, last week, and he was brought before a magistrate judge, who ordered that he be held without bond pending trial.

Hernandez Calderon is well known in Mexico for his years as a goalkeeper with the professional soccer teams Necaxa, Atlas and Santos Laguna. The allegations against him are not related to his sporting career and concern activity that prosecutors say took place through a business he operated in Laredo.

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How the Fake Watch Smuggling Scheme Allegedly Worked

According to information released by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas, Hernandez Calderon received numerous shipments of fake luxury watches from overseas between June 2025 and the month before his arrest. The shipments were delivered to a business he ran in Laredo, and the watches were then sent on to customers in Mexico.

The investigation began on October 5, when postal authorities seized a shipment of fake luxury watches sent from overseas and addressed to a warehouse in Laredo. That warehouse was an import-export business run by Hernandez Calderon, according to the federal findings described in the case.

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Investigators tracked the shipments and confirmed that the watches were counterfeit. They also located documents recording numerous other shipments connected to Hernandez Calderon, which helped build the case that the goods were routed through his Laredo operation for resale across the border.

What Prosecutors Have Disclosed So Far

The U.S. Attorney's Office has not released the full details of the case, because most of the court record remains under seal in federal court. Prosecutors have not publicly named any other suspects, but the sealed status suggests that other individuals may be linked to the alleged conspiracy.

Hernandez Calderon is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. The allegations against him, including the smuggling and resale of counterfeit luxury watches, are claims made by federal authorities and have not been tested at trial.

It remains unclear whether additional arrests are pending or what other charges could be filed against him or any associates. Any further developments would be expected to appear in federal court records as the sealed portions of the case are unsealed.

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Impact on Trade, Border Enforcement and the Case Ahead

The case shows how counterfeit luxury goods can move through small import-export businesses on the U.S.-Mexico border and reach buyers in Mexico. Postal seizures, such as the one on October 5 that started this investigation, are one way authorities identify such shipments before they reach their intended recipients.

For consumers who buy luxury watches, the case is a reminder that high-value products sold outside authorized channels can be counterfeit. For legitimate importers in Laredo, the investigation highlights the scrutiny that shipments from overseas can draw when they are routed through local warehouses.

Hernandez Calderon remains in custody without bond while the case moves forward in federal court. The next steps will depend on the court's schedule and on whether the sealed portions of the record reveal additional defendants or charges.