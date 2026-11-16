Former Mexican Drug Kingpin Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo Dies at 80

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, the founder of the Guadalajara cartel and a central figure in Mexico's drug war, has died at age 80 in Guadalajara due to multiple organ failure, according to authorities.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- Former drug kingpin Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, considered one of the godfathers of drug trafficking in Mexico, died Sunday at age 80 at a health center in Guadalajara, a city in western Mexico.

Félix Gallardo, founder of the defunct Guadalajara cartel, died at 2 p.m. due to "multiple organ failure," the Jalisco Secretariat of Security said in a statement. The so-called "Boss of bosses" had been hospitalized since Friday after being transferred on an emergency basis from the Puente Grande prison, where he had been incarcerated since 1989 as part of a 77-year sentence for drug trafficking offenses and the death of U.S. federal agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.

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Félix Gallardo, along with Rafael Caro Quintero and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo, founded the Guadalajara cartel, the criminal organization that controlled drug trafficking in Mexico during the 1980s and from which other criminal groups later emerged in the country's north, including the Sinaloa cartel. After being recaptured in July 2022, Caro Quintero was extradited to the United States in February of last year along with 28 other inmates sought by U.S. authorities for drug trafficking-related crimes.

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Search ends for victims after 8 killed, 18 injured in Brooklyn building collapseAll were convicted in the killing of Camarena, a DEA agent who was kidnapped and tortured before his body was found. Félix Gallardo filed a request for house arrest in 2019, citing his advanced age and declining health, but the courts rejected the petition.

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