Former Mauritius PM Arrested in Money Laundering Probe

Pravind Jugnauth, the former Prime Minister of Mauritius, was arrested on Sunday as part of a money laundering investigation. Police seized large sums of cash during raids on the homes of suspects linked to Jugnauth. This development sheds light on alleged financial irregularities during his tenure.

Police in Mauritius arrested former Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Sunday as part of a money-laundering investigation. Authorities seized large sums of cash during raids on the homes of suspects linked to Jugnauth. The 63-year-old prime minister from 2017 to 2024, and his wife Kobita Jugnauth, were questioned for hours before he was formally arrested. His lawyer stated that Jugnauth denied the allegations against him.

A police report revealed the seizure of documents bearing the names of the Jugnauths, luxury watches, and stacks of various currencies from the home of a suspect connected to a local leisure company. Police also searched the residence of a real estate executive, where they reportedly found suitcases filled with cash. The Financial Crimes Commission of Mauritius had requested police to detain Jugnauth and two other suspects if they attempted to leave the country, citing an ongoing investigation into money-laundering activities. Jugnauth's political dynasty has dominated Mauritius's leadership since its independence from Britain in 1968. He spearheaded a significant deal with Britain for Mauritius to regain control over the Chagos Islands, ending a long-standing dispute. However, his successor, Navin Ramgoolam, reopened negotiations with the UK regarding the Chagos Islands, reportedly seeking greater financial compensation and renegotiating the terms of the proposed lease for a joint UK-US military base. Both Mauritius and Britain have acknowledged that US President Donald Trump's administration will have a role in determining the final agreement. The military base, currently leased by Britain to the United States, is a strategically important facility in the Asia-Pacific region. During the election campaign, both political parties pledged to address the cost-of-living challenges faced by ordinary Mauritians despite the country's strong economic growth





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

POLITICS MONEY LAUNDERING MAURITIUS PRA VIND JUGNAUTH ARREST

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mauritius Former PM Jugnauth Arrested in Money Laundering ProbePolice in Mauritius arrested former Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth in a money laundering investigation. Raids on suspected associates' homes yielded documents, luxury watches, and large sums of cash. Jugnauth denies the allegations and was released after questioning.

Read more »

Former Mauritius PM Who Oversaw UK Chagos Islands Deal Arrested in Money-Laundering ProbeSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Former Oakland Mayor Arrested on Bribery ChargesFederal officials have indicted former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao on bribery charges, along with her boyfriend and two waste company executives. The indictment alleges a scheme involving cash payments and campaign mailers in exchange for city contracts.

Read more »

Former Arkansas officer arrested, charged with assault in beating of handcuffed inmateA former Arkansas police officer who was caught on video beating a handcuffed inmate in the back of his patrol car has been arrested.

Read more »

Former Arkansas officer arrested, charged with assault in beating of handcuffed inmateA former Arkansas police officer who was caught on video beating a handcuffed inmate in the back of his patrol car has been arrested.

Read more »

Former Douglas County teacher arrested on suspicion of child sexual exploitationA former Rock Canyon High School teacher was arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child and indecent exposure, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Read more »