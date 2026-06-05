Former Marine Disarms Teen Robbery Suspects in Oxon Hill

Former Marine Jheyco Borda and his brother fought off four teenage robbers near Oxon Hill High School, disarming one and holding them for police.

On a quiet Wednesday afternoon, Former Marine Jheyco Borda was tending to his pickup truck near Oxon Hill High School when his routine task turned into a fight for survival.

Around 4:30 p.m., four teenagers clad in hooded sweatshirts approached him on the sidewalk. They encircled Borda and demanded his car keys, phone, and other valuables. Surveillance video captured the chilling moment when one of the teens, wearing a red, white, and blue outfit, pulled out a handgun and pointed it directly at Borda's head. The situation was dire, but a split-second distraction gave the former Marine an opening.

Borda, trained in hand-to-hand combat, immediately engaged the armed suspect. He managed to grab the gun and begin a violent struggle. Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot as the firearm discharged during the fight. Miraculously, no one was struck; the bullet lodged into Borda's truck, leaving a visible hole.

Seeing the commotion, Borda's brother rushed to assist. Together, the brothers worked to subdue the assailants. One of the other suspects attempted to join the fray, but Borda's brother turned and grabbed him, preventing further escalation. The brothers managed to pin the teenagers down on the pavement, holding them until law enforcement arrived.

Prince George's County police officers responded to the scene and took all four suspects into custody. Borda stated that the suspects are currently in jail pending charges. The incident has sparked discussions about safety in the neighborhood. Parents expressed concern as the attempted robbery occurred near a school during daytime.

Borda's quick thinking and military training likely prevented a more tragic outcome. He credits his Marine Corps experience for his ability to stay calm under pressure. The community has rallied around him, praising his bravery. Local authorities are investigating the case and reviewing the surveillance footage.

The suspects' identities have not been released due to ongoing legal proceedings. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of situational awareness and self-defense skills. The Borda brothers' actions were commended by neighbors who saw the struggle. The area around Oxon Hill High School is now under increased police patrol.

Residents are urged to report any suspicious activity. The Borda family is grateful that no one was seriously injured. They hope the judicial system will handle the case appropriately. The story of the former Marine and his brother has inspired many.

Their calm under duress is a testament to their character. The community will not forget their actions. The legacy of this incident will be one of resilience and bravery. The Borada brothers embody the spirit of protection.

They inspire others to be prepared. The incident has also sparked a broader conversation about youth crime and community intervention. Leaders are calling for more programs to steer teenagers away from violence. The Borada family's ordeal has united the neighborhood in support.

They have become local heroes, with many stopping by to offer their thanks. The story has been picked up by various media outlets, spreading the message of resilience. Borda hopes his experience encourages others to learn self-defense. He believes that everyone deserves the confidence to protect themselves.

The incident ended without loss of life, which is a relief to all involved. The quick response of police also prevented further escalation. The bond between the brothers was strengthened through this trial. They acted as a team, relying on each other in the heat of the moment.

The community is now more aware of the potential dangers lurking in familiar places. The Borda brothers' actions serve as a powerful example of standing up against crime. Their bravery has been recognized by local authorities. A commendation may be forthcoming.

The story continues to unfold as the legal process takes its course. The affected families are dealing with the aftermath. The Borda family has received an outpouring of support. They are taking time to recover from the traumatic event.

The former Marine plans to continue his daily life, but he will always remember that afternoon. He hopes that the teenagers involved will find a better path. The incident has left an indelible mark on the community. Safety measures are being reviewed.

The school district is cooperating with police. The message is clear: vigilance and courage can make a difference. The Borada brothers' tale is one of heroism in the face of danger. It will be told for years to come





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