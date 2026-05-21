Former London Capital & Finance CEO Michael Thomson Jailed for Six Months for Concealing Funds

Michael Thomson, a former CEO of the London Capital & Finance investment firm, has been jailed for six months by Southwark Crown Court for concealing thousands of pounds. The court also sentenced his estranged wife, Debbie, to six months in jail, which was suspended for two years. The case involves cheating and circumventing the Serious Fraud Office's investigation into suspected fraud and money laundering at LCF. Thomson and his wife sold luxury items and made lavish spending, leading to the loss of more than £100,000 in assets.

A finance firm's ex-chief executive has been jailed for six months after concealing thousands of pounds, including lavish spending on horses, holidays, and hot tub s.

The individual, Michael Thomson, formerly CEO of the London Capital & Finance investment firm, was charged with breaching orders that threatened him with prison. Thomson and his estranged wife, Debbie, were subject to the order as part of the Serious Fraud Office's investigation into suspected fraud and money laundering at LCF. Thomson was already serving a suspended sentence for a previous breach of the order.

The court heard that Thomson and his wife had received a £2,000 holiday refund and sold luxury items worth nearly £5,800. The couple's actions resulted in the loss of more than £100,000 in assets





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London Capital And Finance Michael Thomson Debbie Thomson Investment Firm Investors Serious Fraud Office Cheating Criminal Proceedings Fraud And Money Laundering Ravaged LCF Investors Of More Than £237 Millio £2 000 Holiday Refund Sold Luxury Items Hot Tub Hot Saddles £5 000 Italian Holiday £5 495 Hot Tub £3 900 Riding Saddle £1 170 On A Hotel Spa £3 000 Next Shopping Spree Monitors For False Insurance Claim Statutory Duty Refund For Stamp Duty

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