Former LEAD Academy Teacher Faces Federal Drug and Firearm Charges

Langston Fremont Carter indicted on four federal counts including drug trafficking and firearm possession in a school zone after Montgomery police investigation.

A former educator at LEAD Academy in Montgomery, Alabama, is facing severe federal charges following an investigation that uncovered drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession on school grounds. Langston Fremont Carter, 45, was formally indicted by a federal grand jury in the Middle District of Alabama on four counts related to narcotics distribution and weapons violations.

Investigation Details at LEAD Academy

U.S. Attorney Thomas Govan announced the unsealed indictment during a press conference alongside leaders from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Montgomery Police Department, and the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. The legal action stems from a probe initiated on October 22 when school authorities received tips regarding Carter's alleged interactions with students.

Also read San Diego County teacher to compete in national teacher of the year competition

Federal court documents reveal that the investigation began after law enforcement at LEAD Academy, a charter school situated on Eastern Boulevard, received specific information that Carter had sold prescription pills to a student. Investigators immediately reviewed campus video surveillance, which captured Carter placing a bag into the trunk of his vehicle parked on the school premises.

Subsequent police action involved a K-9 officer who detected the scent of narcotics during an open-air sniff of the vehicle. This detection provided probable cause for officers to conduct a thorough search, leading to the discovery of a pistol loaded with eight rounds of ammunition, a pill bottle containing controlled substances, various baggies of drugs, and a digital scale with drug residue.

Advertisement

Specific Federal Charges Against Carter

The four-count federal indictment charges Carter with possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and in a school zone. These charges reflect the severity of the items found in his car and the location where the activities allegedly took place.

Court records also highlight a disturbing text message exchange between Carter and his girlfriend, in which they discussed the potential for law enforcement to search his vehicle and what investigators might find. This digital evidence corroborates the knowledge of illicit activities and the attempt to conceal them from authorities.

Carter was initially charged by federal criminal complaint on October 27, shortly after the initial search, before the grand jury returned the formal indictment. The prosecution has emphasized that these federal charges are distinct from separate state charges arising from the same incident, which will proceed through the state court system alongside the federal prosecution.

Potential Sentencing and Legal Consequences

If convicted, Carter faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison on the drug trafficking offenses. The charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years, which must be served consecutively to any sentence imposed on the other counts.

A federal district judge will determine the final sentence based on federal sentencing guidelines and statutory factors. U.S. Attorney Thomas Govan stated that federal prosecutors are asking a judge to hold Carter in custody without bond pending trial, citing the seriousness of the charges and the potential danger to the community.

Advertisement

Carter is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court on Tuesday, marking the formal start of the judicial process for the former teacher. The court proceedings will determine the next steps in the legal battle between the federal government and the defendant, with significant prison time on the table if the evidence holds up in trial.

Official Stances on School Safety

Prosecutors and federal agents strongly condemned the alleged conduct, emphasizing that school grounds must remain secure learning environments for all students and staff. U.S. Attorney Thomas Govan stressed that schools should be safe places for children to learn and grow without fear of illegal drug activity or the presence of firearms.

Govan noted that when the sacred trust of parents sending their children to school is violated, his office, along with law enforcement partners, will move swiftly to protect the community. He highlighted that parents expect and deserve a safe environment, and any breach of that trust will be met with decisive legal action.

ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Tyra Cunningham reiterated that law enforcement will strictly enforce laws protecting school campuses. She stated that criminal activity which places the community at risk, especially children and school employees, will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Cunningham emphasized that no individual is above the law, regardless of their title, position, occupation, or affiliation. The joint effort by federal and local agencies demonstrates a unified commitment to eradicating drug trafficking and illegal weapon possession within educational institutions in Montgomery.