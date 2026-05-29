Former King County sheriff, John Urquhart, believes that arresting sex workers is a necessary step in addressing the crime and violence in the Aurora neighborhood.

Former King County sheriff says city has failed Aurora, but arresting sex workers is first step in addressing crime. Former King County sheriff, John Urquhart , believes that arresting sex workers is a necessary step in addressing the crime and violence in the Aurora neighborhood.

He argues that dispersing the sex workers is the fastest way to disrupt the cycle of violence and lead to fewer shootings. However, Urquhart acknowledges that this approach has its limitations and that it is not a perfect solution. He also agrees that sex workers are victims and should be protected. Urquhart believes that Seattle leaders need to do a better job of showing the Aurora neighborhood and surrounding communities that they care.

He suggests that the government has failed the people who live in these neighborhoods and that they need to figure out how to do a better job. The issue of prostitution and violence in the Aurora neighborhood has been a long-standing problem, and it is not clear what the solution is. Urquhart's approach may not be popular with everyone, but it is a step in the right direction.

He believes that the number one goal should be protecting the sex workers and that the government should focus on disrupting the cycle of violence. Urquhart's comments have sparked a lot of debate and discussion, and it will be interesting to see how the issue is addressed in the future. The city's response to the problem has been criticized for being too focused on process and not enough on action.

The residents of the neighborhood have been begging for action, but so far, they have only been given process. The city's failure to address the problem has been a major issue, and it is not clear what the solution is. Urquhart's comments have highlighted the need for a more effective approach to addressing the problem of prostitution and violence in the Aurora neighborhood.

He believes that the government needs to do a better job of showing the neighborhood and surrounding communities that they care. He suggests that the government has failed the people who live in these neighborhoods and that they need to figure out how to do a better job. The issue of prostitution and violence in the Aurora neighborhood is a complex one, and it will require a multifaceted approach to solve.

Urquhart's comments have sparked a lot of debate and discussion, and it will be interesting to see how the issue is addressed in the future





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Aurora Neighborhood Sex Workers Prostitution Violence Crime Justice John Urquhart Seattle King County

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