One of the Arizona Diamondbacks' top relievers has signed with the Minnesota Twins, according to a new report. On Wednesday night, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand

Sep 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Kevin Ginkel throws a pitch during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect One of the Arizona Diamondbacks' top relievers has signed with the Minnesota Twins, according to a new report. On Wednesday night, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand reported that right-handed reliever Kevin Ginkel, who had spent the entirety of his major league career with the Diamondbacks, would be signing with the Twins.

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Sep 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Kevin Ginkel pitches in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Ginkel's deal will be for two years and $19 million. That likely priced him well out of the Diamondbacks' range, given their payroll situation. They justGinkel had been one of Arizona's most reliable leverage arms over the past several seasons.