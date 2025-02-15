Former Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter Speaks Out After Trump's Controversial Appointment

In her first interview since President Trump's appointment as chair, former Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter expresses sadness over the potential impact on artistic freedom and inclusivity. She discusses the historical precedent of the president's involvement and the center's vital role as the National Cultural Center.

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly sat down with Deborah Rutter , the former president of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, in her first interview since the board installed President Trump as its new chair. Rutter's decade-long tenure at the helm of the prestigious institution came to an abrupt end this week, following President Trump's replacement of many board members with his own supporters.

On Wednesday, the newly constituted board elected Trump as the center's new chair, fulfilling his repeated promise to assume the role and asserting that the Kennedy Center's performances would be 'good' and 'not woke.' This follows Trump's previous statement that he had never seen a show at the Kennedy Center, expressing disinterest in attending.In a candid interview, Rutter expressed profound sadness over the implications for the center's artists, staff, and artistic programming. She revealed that she received a call from a board member informing her of the interim executive director's appointment, a development she felt foreshadowed her eventual removal. Rutter's termination marked a historical precedent, as she couldn't recall any instance of a head of state assuming the chairmanship of a major arts institution in the United States.The Kennedy Center, while serving as the local performing arts center for Washington, D.C., holds a national and global significance as the National Cultural Center. Established by congressional mandate in 1958, it functions as the National Performing Arts Center and National Advocate for Arts Education. Its mission extends beyond regional representation, encompassing the promotion of American arts and culture on an international stage. Rutter emphasized the center's vital role in showcasing diverse artistic expressions and fostering inclusivity. She expressed concern over the potential impact of the new leadership on the center's long-standing commitment to artistic freedom and representation.Rutter's interview highlighted the growing anxieties within the arts community following President Trump's appointment. Renowned soprano Renée Fleming announced her resignation as artistic adviser, and actor and director Issa Rae canceled her sold-out performance scheduled for next month. When asked for advice to artists, Rutter urged them to continue engaging with the Kennedy Center if they felt their artistic expression would be welcomed and respected. However, she stressed the importance of artists feeling safe and supported within the environment, echoing her belief in the transformative power of art to reflect the complexities of human experience.President Trump's criticisms of the Kennedy Center for being 'woke' and his declaration to eliminate 'drag shows or other anti-American propaganda' sparked a debate about artistic censorship and freedom of expression. Rutter responded by reaffirming her position as a staunch advocate for artists and their right to express themselves authentically, regardless of potential discomfort or controversy. She underscored the intrinsic value of art in revealing our collective truths and fostering meaningful dialogues





