Former Kennedale Teacher, Coach Strikes Plea Deal in Hidden Camera Trial

A former Kennedale teacher accused of hiding a camera in a high school bathroom will spend a year behind bars after agreeing to a plea deal Friday.

A former Kennedale High School teacher and coach accused of hiding a video camera in a faculty bathroom will spend a year behind bars after agreeing to a plea deal Friday.

Jason Tyrone Tomlinson, now 30, faced six counts of improper photography or visual recording and three counts of possession of child pornography after police said he installed a camera under a sink in the ladies faculty restroom and recorded videos of several teachers and students using the facility. Tomlinson agreed to a deal Friday where he'd plead guilty and serve one year in prison followed by four years probation with sex offender counseling and be a registered sex offender for life.

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If convicted on all charges, Tomlinson could have faced up to two years for each photography charge and up to 10 years on each child porn charge. Last year, NBC 5 reported the camera was found by a teacher after it came loose from its Velcro support and fell from underneath a sink. The videos captured male and female teachers using the bathroom and were categorized into folders named with the teachers names.

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Other folders seemed to rate the teachers as"good" or"fine.

" One teacher was unknowingly recorded nearly three dozen times. Tomlinson's sentencing will be made official in a hearing at 9 a.m. Sept. 9.