Former JTA finance chief questioned about his part in $40M shortfall

The Jacksonville City Council’s financial audit and oversight committee met Tuesday to question former Jacksonville Transportation Authority Chief Financial Officer Raj Srinath about how the agency accumulated a $40 million deficit.

The Jacksonville City Council’s financial audit and oversight committee met Tuesday to question former Jacksonville Transportation Authority Chief Financial Officer Raj Srinath about how the agency accumulated a $40 million deficit.

Committee members grew frustrated at times, saying Srinath wasn’t directly answering their questions. Srinath pointed to the NAVI program as a major source of financial strain on JTA. He also told the committee he had not been providing financial projections to the agency’s board, saying those projections were not included in board packets he reviewed during the full year before he joined the agency.

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Auditors disputed that claim, saying board packets predating Srinath’s tenure did include a page showing year-to-date projections. Srinath said he first became concerned about JTA’s financial situation in fall 2024 because of issues with unbilled receivables. Council member Chris Miller, At-Large Group 5, pressed Srinath on whether he had an exit interview with JTA’s CEO when he departed the agency.

“You can’t spend more than you’re taking in. If you keep doing that, it’s not going to end well,” Miller said. Miller said they didn’t get to ask all the questions that they wanted to ask. He pointed to specific cost increases at the agency, including a jump in Connection Plus pay, benefits and program costs.

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He hopes to get those questions answered at a later date.

“There are some other things that were specifics on Connection Plus — pay and benefits that increased by 40 some percent, and the Connection Plus costs increased by over 40 percent,” Miller said. Miller said he supports pursuing new technology but questioned whether JTA’s leadership made financially sound decisions.

“I applaud innovation. I applaud going for new technology.

However, it has to be affordable. And it appears the leadership team, the executive leadership team — and we’ll see to what extent the board knew — that these things, to the extent that they pursued them, weren’t affordable,” Miller said. Srinath acknowledged speaking with the CEO about the agency’s finances but sought to draw a distinction between the $19 million deficit recorded during his tenure and the additional $31 million deficit that accumulated after he left.

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“I was not there for fiscal year 26 at all,” Srinath said. “So the $31 million of whatever deficit they’re facing — that’s one. ” Miller pushed back, noting Srinath was present for all but $3 million of the $19 million deficit year. The committee is scheduled to meet again Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. at City Hall.