Debra Todd, wife of ex-Jets QB Richard Todd, arrested on assault charge in Alabama

Debra Todd was arrested and charged with felony second-degree assault after allegedly striking her husband, former Jets quarterback Richard Todd, multiple times with pliers at their Alabama home. She is held on a $30,000 bond.

Debra Todd, the wife of former New York Jets quarterback Richard Todd, was arrested and charged with felony second-degree assault after allegedly striking him multiple times with a pair of pliers during an argument at their Lauderdale County, Alabama home, according to court documents.

The arrest occurred Monday at approximately 11:05 p.m. The charge is second-degree assault, a felony. Debra Todd, 68, was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail with bond set at $30,000. Police records show she had not bonded out as of Wednesday afternoon. Court documents obtained by OutKick and Fox News Digital state Debra Todd did intentionally cause physical injury to the victim by striking him multiple times with a pair of pliers during an argument.

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Richard Todd Escapes Hospitalization Despite Pliers Assault

The victim was identified as Richard Todd. Richard Todd, who turns 73 later this month, did not require medical treatment or hospitalization. He reportedly declined to go to the hospital. He did apparently suffer multiple cuts and abrasions on his arms.

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Richard Todd played 10 NFL seasons for the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints from the mid-1970s to mid-1980s after winning a co-national title at the University of Alabama. He was selected No. 6 overall out of Alabama by the Jets in the 1976 NFL Draft and succeeded Super Bowl champion quarterback Joe Namath. At Alabama, Richard Todd was a three-year starting quarterback from 1972 through 1975 under coach Paul Bear Bryant, winning four SEC championships.

His best seasons with the Jets were in 1981 and 1982, when they went 18-10-1 including the postseason. He led the Jets to the 1982 AFC Championship game, also known as the Mud Bowl, in which the Dolphins defeated the Jets 14-0 on a rainy, muddy field at the Orange Bowl in Miami. During a 2022 interview, Richard Todd explained what he remembered most about his first eight pro seasons as a Jet.

Todd Reflects on Jets' Mud Bowl Tragedy

He recalled that muddy, nasty day in Miami. The championship game. The Mud Bowl. I threw five interceptions, and if they could have caught the ball, they could have had 10.

We had a great defense, and that Miami game our defense played their hearts out. It was not really a day to throw the ball. But we had a great team, the Sack Exchange, Klecko and Gastineau and Abdul Salaam and Marty. And we had Wesley Walker, Jerome Barkum, Freeman McNeil, Bruce Harper.

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Todd finished his career with 1,610 completions in 2,967 attempts for 20,610 yards and 124 touchdowns, with 161 interceptions. He also rushed for 932 yards and 14 touchdowns.