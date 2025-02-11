Former IZ*ONE Members: Charting Their Own Paths to Success

This article explores the individual success stories of former IZ*ONE members after the group's disbandment. It highlights their diverse talents, projects, and achievements in the music, acting, and modeling industries.

IZ*ONE may have officially disbanded, but their impact on the K-pop world continues to resonate. Each member has embarked on a successful solo journey, showcasing their unique talents and captivating audiences. From chart-topping hits to captivating acting roles, the former IZ*ONE idols are proving their versatility and leaving an undeniable mark on the entertainment industry.

Kwon Eun Bi, the former leader of IZ*ONE, has established herself as a prominent soloist, known for her powerful vocals and captivating performances. Her discography boasts a collection of impressive tracks, and she regularly graces fans with new releases. Beyond singing, Kwon Eun Bi has ventured into judging, serving as a mentor on the ENA audition program “Undercover,” demonstrating her deep understanding of the music industry. She has also teamed up with JaeJae and fellow former IZ*ONE member, Lee Chae Yeon, to form a project band group, adding another dimension to her already impressive career.Sakura, another former IZ*ONE member, has seamlessly transitioned into a leading role in the popular girl group LE SSERAFIM. Her experience with IZ*ONE has proven invaluable, adding to her expertise and contributing to LE SSERAFIM’s success. Sakura’s versatility shines through her diverse talents as she continues to captivate fans with her captivating performances.Kang Hye Won, known for her striking visuals and exceptional rapping skills in IZ*ONE, has taken on various roles since the group’s disbandment. She released a special album titled “W” in 2021 and has made her mark as an actress, starring in the 2023 drama “Boyhood” and the currently airing drama “Friendly Rivalry.” Her modeling ventures have further solidified her status as a true entertainment all-rounder.Choi Ye Na, a former rapper in IZ*ONE, has embraced her solo career with enthusiasm, showcasing her unique musical style and powerful vocals. Her discography reflects her individuality, and she has collaborated with Kwon Eun Bi and JaeJae on a project group for the MMTG program. She will also be starring in the upcoming sitcom, demonstrating her diverse range of talents.Lee Chae Yeon, renowned for her exceptional dancing skills in the K-pop industry, has continued to impress fans with her solo career. She participated in the popular dance competition “Street Woman Fighter” and consistently releases solo albums featuring fun and unique dance challenges. .Kim Chae Won, another former IZ*ONE member who now leads LE SSERAFIM, has carved a successful path in the industry. Her charismatic performances and exceptional stage presence have solidified her status as one of the most recognizable female idols of her generation. She recently captivated audiences with her duet performance of “Love Is An Open Door” with Joo Won at the 2024 Asia Artist Awards.Kim Min Ju, who gained recognition for her captivating visuals and talents during her time in IZ*ONE, has transitioned into a successful acting career. In addition to serving as an MC on the variety show “The Return of Superman” from 2020 to 2023, she has starred in the recent film “Hear Me: Our Summer” and the upcoming drama “Undercover High School.”She is also in talks for the drama “After School,” demonstrating her commitment to expanding her acting repertoire. Each former IZ*ONE member has carved their own path, showcasing their individual talents and leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Their journey proves that talent, dedication, and hard work can pave the way for remarkable success, even after a group’s disbandment





soompi / 🏆 574. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

IZ*ONE K-Pop Solo Artists LE SSERAFIM Actresses Singers Music Industry Variety Shows

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Veteran Business Resource Center Helps Former Service Members Launch New VenturesThe Utah Veteran Business Resource Center is assisting veterans in launching their own businesses by providing education, mentorship, and access to resources.

Read more »

Charges Against Lina Hidalgo's Former Staff Members DismissedThe criminal cases against two former staff members of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Wallis Nadar and Aaron Dunn, have been dismissed. The charges, related to the misuse of official information and tampering with government records, stemmed from a 2022 investigation into an $11 million COVID-19 vaccine outreach contract awarded to Elevate Strategies.

Read more »

Pasadena fire chief, a former Sacramento firefighter, is grateful for resources sent by former departmentBefore taking on his role as Pasadena fire chief, Chad Augustin spent two decades at the Sacramento Fire Department, eventually elevated to deputy fire chief.

Read more »

Former Doctor Accused of Rape, Faces Lawsuit from Over 200 Former PatientsDr. Derrick Todd, a former chief of clinical rheumatology, is facing rape charges and a class-action lawsuit after allegations of sexual assault surfaced against him. Over 200 former patients claim he performed unnecessary and inappropriate pelvic, breast, testicular, and rectal examinations.

Read more »

Connecticut Sun Sign Former WNBA MVP, Reunite With Their Former No. 1 PickThe Connecticut Sun signed Tina Charles, who they drafted No. 1 overall in 2010.

Read more »

Former DVC track coach pleads guilty to one count of attempted human traffickingThe guilty plea to the one count involved two victims, officials said.

Read more »