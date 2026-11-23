Gianni De Gennaro, former Italian State Police chief, was found dead at his Tuscan home following a mafia-linked investigation into his alleged obstruction of the 1992 Borsellino bombing probe.

Gianni De Gennaro, the 78-year-old former chief of the Italian State Police, was discovered deceased at his home in Montiano, Tuscany, over the weekend in an incident described by Italian media as a suicide. His family located his body slumped in an armchair on Saturday, with a firearm found nearby alongside suicide notes and court documents.

Investigation Into 1992 Borsellino Bombing

The death of Gianni De Gennaro occurred just days after the Caltanissetta Prosecutor's Office initiated a formal legal probe against him. This investigation targets allegations that De Gennaro obstructed judicial inquiries regarding the July 1992 terrorist attack in Sicily. That tragic event resulted in the deaths of anti-mafia magistrate Paolo Borsellino and five accompanying police officers.

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Authorities are currently examining whether De Gennaro's death was a direct suicide or if other factors were involved. The Grosseto Public Prosecutor's Office, collaborating with the Florence anti-mafia unit, is working to determine if there is evidence of incitement to suicide. They are analyzing the contents of a phone and other electronic devices retrieved from his residence to substantiate their findings.

Political Reactions and Official Statements

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini released a statement expressing deep shock at the death of the former police chief. Salvini described Gianni De Gennaro as a loyal public servant who had fallen victim to a media and judicial witch hunt that he argued did not befit his distinguished career. He directed his thoughts to De Gennaro's family and the many individuals who held him in high regard.

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De Gennaro's career in law enforcement spanned several decades, beginning when he joined the Italian police force in 1973. He was promoted for extraordinary merit seven years later and played a pivotal role in the shootout at the Belgian embassy in Rome, which concluded with the safe release of 30 hostages.

Role in Anti-Mafia Operations and Red Notebook

Before his tenure as State Police chief between 2000 and 2007, Gianni De Gennaro participated in numerous significant anti-mafia operations. He maintained strict discretion regarding sensitive investigation details, including those concerning the disappearance of magistrate Paolo Borsellino's famous red notebook, which contained critical information about mafia networks and was kept hidden from colleagues and family.

The current legal pressure stems from accusations that De Gennaro engaged in obstruction of justice related to the 1992 bombing. Prosecutors had previously sought house arrest for him, but a local judge denied the request. However, the prosecutors appealed this ruling, with a final decision expected by December 1.

Autopsy and Ongoing Legal Procedures

The body of Gianni De Gennaro was transferred to Florence on Monday morning for an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death. The public broadcaster Rai confirmed this development, as forensic agents and law enforcement continue to guard his home in Montiano. Investigators are still finalizing their review of physical evidence to conclude whether the death was self-inflicted or influenced by external pressures.