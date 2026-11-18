The current “no deal and no war” state of the nearly 9-month-long conflict has put Iran in “actually a very bad situation,” the Israeli diplomat told “Pod Force One” host Miranda Devine.…

The current “no deal and no war” state of the nearly 9-month-long conflict has put Iran in “actually a very bad situation,” the Israeli diplomat told “ Pod Force One” hostEx-Israeli ambassador to the US, Ron Dermer, explained the three things President Trump can do to hasten the “inevitable” collapse of the Iran ian regime in the latest episode of “ Pod Force One.

”Iran is on the ropes, the ex-ambassador argued, and to usher in a new era of long-term peace, Trump must focus on three things.

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“I think that collapse will be inevitable if you keep the pressure up … the three legs: credible military threat, crippling sanctions, and to engage the Iranian people as your partners will put tremendous, tremendous pressure on them,” Dermer said. The third leg of the strategy is “critical” and something Dermer argued “hasn’t been done by any other previous administration. ” “Iran’s regime hates America. Iran’s leadership hates America.

The Iranian people, actually, most of them love America – and they’re your partner,” he said, comparing what Trump must do to what “Reagan did” to bring about the end of the Soviet Union.

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“You know, the worst moment for the Soviet Union under the Reagan administration was when he called them an evil empire,” he argued. “he people in the prisons, the dissidents in the prisons understood that once you had an American leader that would make clear right and wrong, good and evil, it was only a question of time before they were going to collapse,” Dermer continued.

The Israeli diplomat also said Trump has to focus on a “credible military threat, crippling sanctions, and to engage the Iranian people as your partners” in order for the regime to collapse.

“I’m telling you, if you see dissidents in the Oval Office, that will be as big a blow to the Iranian regime as dropping a thousand bombs on them because they understand they don’t have legitimacy. ” Dermer, who served as Israel’s ambassador to the US between 2013 and 2021, argued the strategy will work even without Trump in office.

Post columnist Miranda Devine sits down for exclusive and candid conversations with the most influential disruptors in Washington on ‘Pod Force One. ’“If Iran is staring down years and years of this type of pressure, no matter who wins two years from now in the presidential elections, they’re not going to be able to sustain it,” he said, calling for Trump to issue a policy directive to “the CIA to work with other intelligence agencies in the region and other agencies to do everything they can to help the Iranian people win their freedom.

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”Along with engaging with Iranian dissidents, Dermer said the policy should include arming Iranians against the regime inside the country and providing them with communications equipment.

“The Iranian people rise up every year and a half or two years … the people of Iran have had it with this regime,” Dermer said. “What they need is the support of the outside world. ” Ex-Israeli ambassador to the US, Ron Dermer, explained the three things President Trump can do to hasten the"inevitable" collapse of the Iranian regime in the latest episode of “Pod Force One.

”The Israeli diplomat also said Trump has to focus on a"credible military threat, crippling sanctions, and to engage the Iranian people as your partners" in order for the regime to collapse.