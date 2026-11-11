Former Iraqi MP Ahmed al-Alwani Found Dead in Beirut Murder Probe

Lebanese and Iraqi authorities investigate the death of former parliamentarian Ahmed al-Alwani in a Beirut apartment, following his release from an 11-year detention.

Authorities in Lebanon have initiated a formal murder investigation after the body of former Iraqi Member of Parliament Ahmed al-Alwani was discovered inside an apartment in the Tariq Jadida neighborhood of Beirut. The discovery has triggered a coordinated response between Lebanese security forces and Iraqi diplomatic representatives to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of the prominent political figure.

Investigation Led By Top Prosecutor

The Internal Security Forces' Information Branch is currently leading the criminal inquiry under the direct supervision of Judge Ahmad Rami al-Hajj, who serves as the country's top prosecutor. A dedicated judge has been assigned to oversee the legal process, ensuring that all procedural steps are handled with strict judicial oversight as evidence is collected from the crime scene.

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Diplomatic Coordination Between States

Iraqi Ambassador Mohammed Reda al-Husseini confirmed that the embassy in Beirut is actively collaborating with Lebanese security services to monitor the case developments. The ambassador stated that officials are awaiting official findings while maintaining close communication channels to ensure the integrity of the cross-border investigation into the killing of the former legislator.

Family Demands Transparent Justice

In a public statement issued on the X platform, al-Alwani's media office appealed directly to Iraqi authorities to liaise closely with their Lebanese counterparts to conduct an exhaustive and transparent investigation. The statement urged that all individuals involved in planning or executing the killing be brought to justice, emphasizing the need for accountability in the case.

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Political Career And Long Detention

Al-Alwani previously represented western Iraq's Anbar province in the Council of Representatives, where he also chaired the parliamentary economic committee. He rose to national prominence as a leading figure in the widespread protest movement against then-Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki's administration between 2012 and 2013, establishing himself as a vocal critic of the government during that turbulent period.

Release After Over Eleven Years

The former lawmaker was detained following a raid on his residence in Ramadi in December 2013 and remained held in custody for over 11 years before being released under a general amnesty in late April 2025. His death marks a sudden and tragic end to his post-release life, just months after regaining his freedom following more than a decade of incarceration.