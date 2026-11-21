Saied Reza Ameli, linked to Iran's hijab crackdown and Mahsa Amini deaths, to speak at London IHRC conference amid Charity Commission inquiry.

Saied Reza Ameli, a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and a key architect of Iran's strict hijab enforcement policies, has been confirmed as a keynote speaker at a London-based conference focusing on Islamophobia and artificial intelligence. The announcement has drawn sharp criticism from human rights advocates and political observers due to Ameli's direct involvement in the systemic crackdown that precipitated the nationwide protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022.

Core Details of the London Conference Announcement

Saied Reza Ameli is scheduled to deliver a remote address at the thirteenth annual conference organized by the Islamic Human Rights Commission, which will take place on December 13. The event, titled 'Artificial Intelligence and Islamophobia,' aims to explore the intersection of technology and religious prejudice, positioning Ameli as a central voice in a discussion about digital surveillance and civil liberties in Western democracies.

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The conference agenda highlights the 'manifest challenges and implications of AI on Muslims' lived experiences,' with a specific focus on political and policy consequences. Organizers have linked the technological discourse to the conflict in Gaza, describing the situation as the 'world's first AI-assisted genocide' and alleging that Israeli authorities utilized AI to target civilians, including women and children.

Furthermore, the conference materials suggest that Western governments have been deferential to Israel's military campaign to learn how to deploy AI effectively for violence. The organizers speculate that these same technological tools are being used in Western nations to identify protesters, conduct doxxing, and refer individuals to law enforcement for detention and deportation.

Ameli's Role in the Hijab Crackdown and Protests

Ameli served as the secretary of Iran's Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution from 2019 to 2023, a position in which he helped draft the stringent guidance on the compulsory wearing of the hijab. During his tenure, the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi commanded Iran's morality police in July 2022 to actively seek out women who were not wearing their headscarves properly.

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This enforcement campaign directly contributed to the arrest of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody in September 2022 after being detained for 'inappropriate dress.' Her death ignited nationwide demonstrations across Iran, which were met with violent repression by security forces. Official records indicate that at least 476 protestors were killed during these upheavals.

Ameli remains a member of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution and has a long history within the Iranian military structure. He joined the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in 1980 and served as the Deputy Commander of Imam Sadeq Brigade in the IRGC's Seyed-al-Shohada Division from 1997 to 1999.

Stakeholder Positions and Institutional Ties

Saied Reza Ameli founded the Islamic Human Rights Commission in 1997 and served as the director of its Board of Trustees between 2006 and 2022. He currently holds the position of co-director alongside Massoud Shadjareh, who continues to occupy that role. This leadership structure ties Ameli directly to the organization hosting his upcoming speech in London.

The Islamic Human Rights Commission is funded by the Islamic Human Rights Commission Trust, a charity based in Wembley, northwest London. The trust is currently under investigation by the Charity Commission of England and Wales due to concerns regarding its relationship with the non-charitable Islamic Human Rights Commission and its publications.

A Charity Commission spokeswoman confirmed to the Daily Mail that the regulator has engaged with the trust to provide guidance regarding its ties to the non-charitable body. The Commission has subsequently launched a statutory inquiry into the charity over ongoing concerns, which remains an active process.

Historical Context and Military Background

Research provided by Kasra Aarabi, the Director of IRGC Research at United Against Nuclear Iran, and shared with the Daily Mail, sheds light on Ameli's military past. Ameli served under Ali Fazli during the Iran-Iraq war, a connection that carries significant historical weight given Fazli's later legal troubles.

Ali Fazli, the former head of the IRGC's Seyyed al-Shohada Corps in Tehran Province, was sanctioned by the UK for his role in overseeing the police, Basij, and IRGC crackdowns on civilians during the 2009 unrest in Iran. These crackdowns resulted in hundreds of murders and thousands of imprisonments and acts of torture.

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The conference website also references other controversial figures, such as Massoud Shadjareh, who praised Iranian General Qasem Soleimani as a 'martyr' during a meeting at the Islamic Centre of England in January 2020. Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike, an event that remains a point of contention in international relations.

The Islamic Centre of England received an official warning from the Charity Commission in 2020 and is now also the subject of a statutory inquiry after failing to comply with the regulator's 'Action Plan.' This pattern of regulatory scrutiny adds another layer of complexity to the upcoming conference in London.

Real-World Impact and Regulatory Consequences

The designation of Saied Reza Ameli as a keynote speaker highlights the deep ideological divides surrounding the role of Islamic institutions in Western countries. Critics argue that hosting a former IRGC commander who played a pivotal role in the enforcement of laws that led to hundreds of deaths undermines the conference's stated goals of addressing Islamophobia and protecting civil liberties.

For the Islamic Human Rights Commission, the conference represents an opportunity to frame its narrative around artificial intelligence and its perceived threats to Muslim communities globally. However, the organization's current status under statutory inquiry by the Charity Commission raises questions about its operational transparency and regulatory compliance.

The juxtaposition of Ameli's keynote speech with the conference's critical stance on Western AI usage creates a complex narrative. While the organizers claim Western entities use AI to suppress dissent, the presence of a former Iranian official associated with similar surveillance and repression tactics challenges their moral authority.

As the December 13 date approaches, attention will remain focused on how the Charity Commission's ongoing inquiry intersects with the events hosted by the Islamic Human Rights Commission. The outcome of this regulatory process may have lasting implications for other charitable organizations operating in the UK with ties to foreign political entities.

The incident underscores the broader debate about the accountability of international organizations and the historical records of their leadership. For human rights activists and government regulators, the conference serves as a flashpoint for discussions on free speech, accountability, and the ethical use of technology in both Iran and the West.