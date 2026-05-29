Former Iowa superintendent to be sentenced for claiming to be a US citizen before likely deportation

The former superintendent of Iowa’s largest school district is set to learn Friday how long he will be in prison after he was convicted of falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen and illegally possessing firearms.

France’s parliament votes to repeal slavery-era Black Code, with tears and history in the chamberChilean American stolen as a baby reunites with his mom and gets a second chance at familyIran negotiators agree to extend ceasefire and start nuclear talks, pending Trump signoff, US official saysFrench Open stunner: No. 1 Jannik Sinner struggles with dizziness during heat wave in 2nd-round lossBruce Springsteen calls out the White House and announces a protest festivalAP Entertainment WireChinese online retailer Temu hit with $232 million fine over unsafe toys and electronicsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseYou should be dancing, yeah.

Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginGobierno de Trump ha pedido a fiscales no proceder contra presidenta de Venezuela, dicen fuentesUS and Iranian negotiators reach tentative deal to extend ceasefire and start new nuclear talksThe Afternoon WireChilean American stolen as a baby reunites with his mom and gets a second chance at familyIran negotiators agree to extend ceasefire and start nuclear talks, pending Trump signoff, US official saysFrench Open stunner: No. 1 Jannik Sinner struggles with dizziness during heat wave in 2nd-round lossBruce Springsteen calls out the White House and announces a protest festivalAP Entertainment WireChinese online retailer Temu hit with $232 million fine over unsafe toys and electronicsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginGobierno de Trump ha pedido a fiscales no proceder contra presidenta de Venezuela, dicen fuentes





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

General News Immigration Schools Guyana Iowa Domestic News Latin America Central America South America IA State Wire Law Enforcement U.S. News Indictments U.S. News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Milan Momcilovic Should Pick Iowa State Basketball Over Kentucky and ArizonaOver the last few weeks, there has been some speculation that former Iowa State Cyclone star Milan Momcilovic may return to college, and potentially find himsel

Read more »

Iowa Hawkeyes Face Transition at Quarterback Amid Strengths at Running Back and Tight EndThe Iowa Hawkeyes must integrate new quarterback talent while relying on a deep running back corps and proven tight ends to compete in the Big Ten and pursue a College Football Playoff berth.

Read more »

Ranking Milan Momcilovic Suitors From Least To Most Painful for Iowa State FansThe Iowa State Cyclones suffered a major loss when Milan Momcilovic announced that he was entering his name into the 2026 NBA Draft. He has one year of eligibil

Read more »

Iowa Football Announces Four Kickoff Times, Including Primetime Cy-Hawk ShowdownIowa released the kickoff times and television networks for four opponents on the 2026 schedule. Two of the Hawkeyes' rivalry games are locked in.

Read more »